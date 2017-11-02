Dr. Arthritis Announcement: Huge Price Drop On the Copper Infused Ankle Sleeves

Visit Amazon today and purchase the Doctor Arthritis ankle sleeve at a special holiday price.

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) November 2nd, 2017

Standing, walking, exercising—it’s easy to take all these for granted if you have healthy joints.

The human foot is comprised of 33 joints, 26 bones, 19 muscles and tendons, 107 ligaments and thousands of nerve endings. It’s also, as far as body parts go, one that goes through a lot of wear and tear, simply because you have to go about your daily routine. In fact, studies note that a considerable amount of body pain can be traced back to the feet, and numerous medical conditions are known to negatively affect your feet and ankles.

Of course, these facts aren’t new to the team at Dr. Arthritis. As a company dedicated producing effective, high-quality compression products, they want to make sure that they have a product available to specifically address your feet’s joint health. And in an effort to aid those searching for relief from foot pain and tenderness, they’re now offering their ankle sleeves at only $8.95, exclusively for the holiday season.

Each sleeve is designed to help relieve pain from common foot and ankle conditions. And along with each sleeve is a medically accurate, doctor-written booklet containing strengthening and flexibility exercises to aid with recovery and management of your symptoms. The booklet is based on the medical founders’ insight in the pain and management of arthritis and joint pain, ensuring medically accurate tips and guidelines to alleviate chronic pain.

Visit our Amazon link to get your ankle sleeve now! browse through our entire selection.

For questions, feel free to leave a message in the comment section below, or email us at enquiry@doctorarthritis.org. You may also visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/doctorarthritis or view our YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVRAgAy847uyV8BMdynZZXg.

About Dr. Arthritis

We are a team of doctors and professionals, we are Doctor Arthritis. For the past years we have developed a series of copper infused products which help patients suffering from arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions improve their lifestyle. Our copper compression gloves and copper compression sleeves represent an efficient, non-invasive solution for relieving joint and muscular pain in the hands, elbows, knees, ankles, foot and calves.

​

We, as doctors, have been working with patients for many years and have seen the impact these musculoskeletal conditions have on a person’s life, which is why our goal is to help as many as possible treat the symptoms in a way that doesn’t cause any other damage to the body. Developing these copper infused arthritis gloves and copper infused arthritis sleeves is our way to re-assure our patients and not only, that they have an ally fighting with joint and muscular pain in us. Alongside our joint compression products, each of our customers receives “The Dr. Arthritis Handbook” containing specific information on the condition and its varied types and also treatments and exercises for the joint and/or muscle affected by arthritis.

​

We are confident that by using the right compression sleeves or compression gloves and by daily exercise and adequate treatment every person suffering from arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions will have an improved lifestyle and will be able to enjoy the smallest things in life, without having to worry about pain while performing daily tasks.

​

Our copper infused compression gloves and copper infused compression sleeves have been developed with consideration and care towards our patients. We want each person to have a comfortable lifestyle and be able to enjoy life at its fullest. As doctors, helping patients have a good life is our passion and from this passion our professional, medical copper infused products have been created.