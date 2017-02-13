Dr. Adam S. Harwood, DMD Introduces 3D Imaging System to His Manhattan Practice

Latest Technology Will Enhance Patient Care and Provide Faster, More Accurate Diagnoses

(PRUnderground) February 13th, 2017

Dr. Adam S. Harwood, one of Lower Manhattan’s leading endodontists, announced today his practice is among the first in Greenwich Village to add a Carestream 3D extra-oral imaging system to his practice.

The advanced dental care system captures highly detailed 3D radiographs, or X-rays. These true-to-life 3D images will help Dr. Harwood provide quicker and more accurate diagnoses; improved treatment planning, and better patient care.

No stranger to innovative dental technologies, Dr. Harwood was the first endodontist in New York to use a surgical operating microscope. Now, with the installation of this 3D imaging system, Dr. Harwood will be able to provide his patients with the best treatment possible.

“Teeth are three-dimensional objects, and the Carestream 3D system provides the most accurate view of patients’ anatomy, all at relatively low radiation,” Dr. Adam Harwood said. “It is an industry-leading system that allows me to view a patient’s anatomical situation from every angle, with exact scale accuracy.”

Additionally, the sharp, highly detailed and contrasted images captured by the CS 8100 3D give patients a unique view of their own dental structure, allowing them to see and understand exactly what Dr. Harwood sees.

“I want my patients to understand completely why I recommend certain treatment options,” Dr. Harwood said. “When I can show them 3D images, they have access to the same information that I do and can feel comfortable with their decision to proceed with treatment.”

An additional benefit of capturing digital images is that they’re available for almost immediate viewing and can be easily shared with referring doctors or insurance carriers, which means quicker turnaround between diagnosis and treatment.

The system’s open design makes exams more comfortable for patients, with both seated and standing options to accommodate patients of all sizes, even those in wheelchairs.

For more information about Dr. Harwood’s complete portfolio of endodontist services, call 212– 475-2100 or visit www.AdamHarwoodDMD.com.

About Dr. Adam S. Harwood, DMD

Dr. Harwood was the first endodontist in New York to use a surgical operating microscope, for which he received extensive training at the Pacific Endodontic Research Foundation. Dr. Harwood is considered one of the best endodontist\’s in Lower Manhattan and Greenwich Village where his practice is located.

He is a graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, with an advanced degree in endodontics. His undergraduate degree is in chemistry and math from Hobart College.