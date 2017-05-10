Downloadable Metallica Tickets at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia On Sale at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Metallica tickets at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, May 12. Add promo/coupon code METALLICA2017 for extra savings.

Philadelphia, PA (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Metallica tickets at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, May 12th. Metallica will be bringing their 2017 “WorldWired Tour” through Philadelphia, in a welcome appearance at the city’s Lincoln Financial Field this Friday. The tour comes in support of their latest album, the well received Hardwired…to Self Destruct, which marks the legendary heavy metal band’s 10th studio album in their 36 years together.

The “WorldWired” Tour will also be a return to playing bigger venues like stadiums and arenas, as well as festival stages, for the band who have been sticking to smaller locations for their shows since 2009. Diehard fans of this beloved metal band will be flocking to stadiums across North America this spring and summer.

Metallica will be supported by fellow well known metal acts, Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat for this leg of their tour, who will undoubtedly provide the right setting for the main course of metal for the evening. Lincoln Financial Field, which opened in 2003 and is the home of the city’s beloved Eagles, should prove an ample setting for crowd enjoyment, with its many LED video displays and seating capacity of a bit under 70,000.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has Metallica tickets at Lincoln Financial Field. Find Metallica field seats, front row seats, box seats, club seats, upper level, lower level, SRO, general admission (GA), parking passes and more. Add promo/coupon code METALLICA2017 for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release. Ticket Down and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

About JP Media, LLC