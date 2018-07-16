Dot&Dot Announces the Release of Attractive Super Heavy Duty Clear Tote Bag

A see-through tote bag isn't just stylish it also serves a purpose when going to events at stadiums & schools. Dot&Dot recently released their own to real excitement.

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) July 16th, 2018

When choosing a tote bag most shoppers think of both style and function. Leading travel bag and accessories brand Dot&Dot recently announced they are artfully meeting both requirements with the exciting launch of their new Super-Heavy Stylish Clear See-Through Tote Bag ideal for travel, school, and especially, for attending events where a clear bag is either required or can speed up moving through security checks. Currently available on Amazon.com at a very attractive price, the new bag is causing quite a bit of excitement.

“We are very excited about the launch of our new clear tote bag,” commented a spokesperson from Dot&Dot. “It’s a very attractive bag and also when we designed it we made sure it was quite functional as well. From being clear, which serves both purposes, to its size, which can make carrying everything a woman needs simple and fun.”

According to the company, the bag delivers many benefits, first it is definitely allowed at events, casinos, functions, concerts, and college stadiums, where other bags could cause a person to be turned away after waiting on line; the Dot&Dot Clear Bag is made of see-through PVC, which is both heavy duty and stylish, able to withstand extreme temperature and rugged conditions giving it a long life; vegan straps and upper section make the bag both ethical and cruelty-free; the entire tote is water-resistant; and much more.

The Dot&Dot Super-Heavy Clear Tote measures 12″ x 11″ x 6″, making it a perfect choice for travel, school, as a gym bag, and too many other functions to list.

Early feedback for the bag has been very positive.

Christine S., from Washington, said in a five-star review, “My Dot&Dot Clear Tote has been so useful and I get compliments on it all the time. It’s wonderful, since I go to concerts a lot, to have a bag that’s not a problem, but that I can also use during the week and people absolutely love. Plus being clear it can compliment anything I’m wearing. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit https://amzn.to/2LaoByt.

About Dot&Dot

Dot&Dot is a growing brand offering the best in travel bags and accessories, focused both on delivering top-quality products and the highest level of customer service.