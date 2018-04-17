DoSensePro Celebrates Release of Facial Cupping Acupuncture Face Massage Therapy Set on Amazon.com

Chinese vacuum cups have won significant praise as a face, eye, and skin treatment. DoSensePro recently debuted their premium quality set on the Amazon marketplace.

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2018

Trying to fight back the signs of aging is something that interests a great number of people. One traditional Asian practice has recently begun rising in popularity across the world, due to the effectiveness many of its users claim it delivers. Stepping up to answer the call for a quality product in this area in DoSensePro, who recently announced the launch of the new DoSensePro Facial Cupping Acupuncture Face Massage Therapy Set. Premium-quality and simple to use the kit of four different acupuncture facial cups with carrying bag have been met with a passionate response from a wide-range of users and the anti-aging community.

“Cupping therapy has been proven as a way to treat the skin of the eyes, face, and neck, often delivering both a more youthful look and reducing pain in these areas,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “We put a great deal of effort into finding the correct design and manufacturer for our vacuum cups, which combine the best of Chinese tradition and modern-results focused thinking, in pure East-West synergy.”

According to DoSensePro, experience has shown just a few minutes of treatment with the cupping cups can improve the tone of the skin and firm the muscles of the face, smoothing wrinkles by increasing blood flow, increase circulation, reduce inflammation, clear up sinus infections, make migraines vanish and activate lymphatic drainage. All possible while a person watches their favorite TV program, as they indulge in an Anti-Cellulite skin massage that works powerfully to develop a cellulite-free healthy and more youthful appearance, free from a need for high-priced beauty products, dangerous chemicals, or surgery.

The vacuum cups come with a complete instruction guide that is simple and easy to follow. The cups themselves are made of premium silicone and their carry bag out is crafted out of elegant white velvet.

A video description of the Facial Cupping Cups Set can be seen here.

Early reviews have completely endorsed the product completely.

Charlene R., recently said in a five-star review, “This is my second set, I bought as a gift for a family member. I originally bought a set for myself months ago to help my skin texture and firm facial muscles. Not only has this product helped my appearance, I use these cups for body aches & pains. As a competitive athlete, these cups are my secret weapon to aid recovery and pain management.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MXLMNOH.

About DoSensePro

DoSensePro is an e-commerce company owned by two women. We develop and manufacture high-quality natural lifestyle and Eco-friendly products. We believe that life should be evolved around aesthetic, beauty, comfort and joy.