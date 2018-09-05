“Don’t Get Mad”: An Assassin With a Sense of Humor?

Can Sturgis, a self-taught assassin, overcome the professional killer pitfalls of friendship, love and humor to murder the sociopathic man that ruined his life?

September 5th, 2018

Uniquely crafted by Florida’s John Vocale, Don’t Get Mad tells the tumultuous story of how one man’s employment could end with a literal bullet to the brain.

A new humorous-suspense novel focuses on the everyman, Sturgis. Like most of us he seeks a life of delectable delights in a fast food world. And, like most of us, he comes to realize that dreams are often compromised by accepting a reality far different. Much like Billy Pilgrim in Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse-Five, Sturgis is unavoidably cast into a world filled with characters that epitomize the eccentric.

And then he meets Mike DiMarco.

DiMarco, a malevolent malcontent with no friends and a mesmerizing circular mouth, is head honcho of Air Management, a US subsidiary of the German, “Herman” Goering Group. In America, DiMarco is in charge of buying old, private airports and turning them into luxury landing choices for the rich and famous.

When DiMarco hires Sturgis to renovate an airport in Jacksonville, Florida, things quickly get out of hand when he learns that DiMarco derives more pleasure from wrecking lives than building airports. After multiple confrontations, DiMarco decides to make Sturgis his latest victim.

Within months Sturgis becomes a beaten, broken man. To get even, he decides there is only one avenue of revenge. He is going to become “an entry level assassin” and kill Mike DiMarco!

With the decision to kill in place, Vocale asks the reader to ponder the deleterious question: “if your life was reduced to rubble by a vicious evil man, for no other reason than to entertain his demented mind, could you kill him to get even?”

Vocale, as a part-time Building Contractor in Florida, developed Mike DiMarco from an eclectic cast of clients who didn’t pay their bills. “I don’t think there’s a contractor in Florida that hasn’t been affected by non-payment from ruthless clients,” Vocale notes. “As contractors, we’ve all had evil thoughts against these people, so I wrote this particular novel for everybody that has been unfairly treated by someone with wealth and power.

“Most of us know and loathe a Mike DiMarco. They grind away at our soul. We’d love to get even with them, but we’re law-abiding citizens so we stand idly aside and let them continue to take advantage of us. I created Sturgis to do our dirty work for us. As a lovable, funny, clumsy everyman with a serious intention to become an assassin, Sturgis represents a side of us that that we keep locked away until we are pushed too far.”

When you’re not laughing, Don’t Get Mad asks us to firmly plant our feet in Sturgis’s shoes. Wear them with an open mind.

Copies of Don’t Get Mad—The Ins and Outs of Getting Even As An Entry Level Assassin are available at all major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Black Rose Writing.

