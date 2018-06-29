Dongguan Roche Industrial Co.,Ltd Saves Businesses Thousands on Quality Furniture Handles, Bathroom Hardware, Flight Case Handles, Toggle Clamps

Small and medium-sized businesses often think they can't in pricing with larger competitors. Teaming up with China-based Roche to source key components is proving to be a smart and effective way to work around this problem.

Guangdong (PRUnderground) June 29th, 2018

The fact is most businesses face a similar set of problems, how to keep prices low and quality high, how to speed up their manufacturing process, and how to maintain overall standards their customers can count on. In an ever-more connected world smart businesses have realized that these goals can be facilitated by teaming up with the right outside manufacturer of certain parts they require. Enter China-based Roche, who have made a name of themselves over a decade in a number of, vital for many brands, areas of manufacturing certain vital parts. These are available from a number of industry specific websites, including RocheHardware, Roche Clamp, RocheHandle, and RocheLTD. All have the same Roche dedication to top professional service, manufacturing the highest quality products in their space, and inspiring clients to become long time collaborators.

“We see Roche as a way of helping small and medium-sized businesses to be able to stay profitable and competitive,” remarked a spokesperson from the company. “All while delivering the highest in quality product choices. We are never happier than when we hear we have helped a manufacturing company lower their costs and raise the amount of money they are ultimately bringing in.”

Roche Hardware specialize in Flight Case Handle manufacture in 100% stainless steel, with over 10,000 set choices available.

Roche Clamp focus on Toggle Clamps, where they have probably one of the largest selections in the world, with literally every kind of toggle clamp in their catalog and the capability to make custom versions as needed.

Roche Handle provide furniture handles, with a low minimum order quantity and furniture handles in all styles, from domestic to industrial.

Finally, RocheLTD who deliver bathroom hardware options like bathroom towel rings, bathroom tumblers, bathroom hooks, toilet brush holders, toilet tissue holders, corner shower basket, glass shower shelves,soap baskets,and towel racks, all in orders of 50 or more a set, at close to unbeatable prices.

To learn more about Roche or for a free estimate be sure to contact the company directly.

