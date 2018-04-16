DOM360 Unveils Innovative Technology for Facebook Marketplace

Introducing Automated Listings for Facebook Marketplace

Greenville, SC (PRUnderground) April 16th, 2018

Automotive Digital Marketing Agency, DOM360, released their latest innovation this week, a tool that automates dealership listings in Facebook Marketplace.

Since October 2017, Facebook has been partnering with automotive dealerships within the Marketplace platform to list vehicles alongside individual sellers. As the months have passed both large and smaller locally owned dealerships have started listing their inventory on Facebook Marketplace.

Until now dealership inventory was uploaded and maintained manually, but with DOM360’s innovative tool the process becomes completely automated. Every evening dealerships’ inventories are scanned for any changes, which are then carried over to Facebook Marketplace automatically. This way the information is always up to date and accurate.

“As an agency that has been partnering with automotive brands and dealerships for over a decade, we always stay plugged into opportunities and technology that can drive both sales and awareness,” according to DOM360 Front-End Development Manager, Dan Austin. “We saw the opportunity that Facebook Marketplace offered our clients so we developed technology to make it seamless and automated.”

By listing inventory on Marketplace, dealers can reach more people on Facebook and people that are already browsing vehicles. With the benefits of reaching more car buyers and the addition of automation to the process, Facebook Marketplace becomes a powerful marketing tool for dealerships.

“We are a unique agency that delivers both creative content and we have a development side that builds applications and software,” says DOM360 CMO, Ryan Alford. “In this day and age, our nimbleness and innovation really work well for maximizing client success which is what it is really all about.”

About DOM360

DOM360 is an award-winning full-service digital agency that specializes in the automotive industry. In-house capabilities include a full suite of marketing services including Dealership Planning & Strategy, Website Development & Optimization, Social Media Management & Advertising, SEO & SEM, Video Creative & Production, and Media Planning & Buying. Ranked as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America on the Inc. 5000 report, DOM360 has grown to over 70 employees with locations in Greenville South Carolina and Boca Raton Florida.