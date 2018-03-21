DOM360 Proves Great Creative Matters – Even for Dealerships

Automotive Digital Advertising and Marketing Agency Breaks Through its Category with Award-Winning Video Content

Greenville, SC (PRUnderground) March 21st, 2018

Video content is a driving force for the automotive business, but when it comes to pre-roll videos, view-through rates are typically low. Leveraging the power of great creative, DOM360 continues to push clients to take a different approach, and it’s paying off.

The full-service digital agency creates interesting and engaging video content that grabs viewers’ attention before they can hit the “skip ad” button. This is achieved through humorous video clips of different “fails” that are accompanied by a witty voice-over and the client’s logo. Simple and to-the-point, but overall an effective concept.

These videos are so effective that they have reached VTRs (view-through rates) of 30 percent and higher, while a typical pre-roll receives a VTR of 15 percent. Doubling the VTR allows for more impressions that will drive brand recall and preference.

It’s a winning formula for the clients, and DOM360 was recognized for the success of these videos by receiving a Silver American Advertising Award from the American Advertising Federation for the pre-roll campaign they created for Honda Morristown.

“DOM360 has invested in the creative resources to challenge the ‘yell and sell’ approach that most dealerships still deploy today,” Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Alford said. “We are pushing the envelope with our clients, and those that heed this advice are seeing the results.”

In a category known for low brow concepts, DOM360 continues to see their clients stand out.

About DOM360

DOM360 is an award-winning full-service digital agency that specializes in the automotive industry. In-house capabilities include a full suite of marketing services including Dealership Planning & Strategy, Website Development & Optimization, Social Media Management & Advertising, SEO & SEM, Video Creative & Production, and Media Planning & Buying. Ranked as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America on the Inc. 5000 report, DOM360 has grown to over 70 employees with locations in Greenville South Carolina and Boca Raton Florida.