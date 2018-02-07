DOM360 Promotes Connie Gundrum to Executive Vice President

Former Regional Vice President accepts new position after overseeing a year of growth and success at DOM360's Boca Raton office.

Greenville, South Carolina (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

Automotive Digital Marketing Agency DOM360 recently announced the promotion of Connie Gundrum to Executive Vice President. Before this Gundrum most recently served as Regional Vice President at the company’s Boca Raton, FL, office.

Gundrum will now focus on developing digital and traditional advertising strategies and then implementing them to foster increased client sales. Meanwhile, she will continue to lead the company’s Boca Raton office by seeking, hiring and developing talent that will drive the company further.

Gundrum will also lead the company’s traditional media buying and planning efforts for all DOM360 clients, involving appropriate and timely advertising placement on network and cable TV and radio stations throughout the U.S.

“Connie Gundrum is a true client performance specialist,” DOM360 CEO Robert Donovan said. “Not only does she get results, but she also builds lasting client relationships in the process. Her ability to seek out, recruit and train the best is unparalleled in our industry.”

Gundrum joined the agency in 2013 with 15 years of previous experience in marketing. During her years at DOM360, Gundrum has helped launch and sustain the traditional side of the business, ultimately allowing her to open a Florida-based office. She has grown the company’s Boca Raton office to a staff of nine employees that supports 29 clients nationwide, many of whom she personally brought to the agency.

Gundrum received her B.A. in Communications, Advertising and Marketing from the University of Florida. After that, she spent 12 years at Zimmerman Advertising and a brief period at Dealer.com before joining DOM360.

About DOM360

DOM360 is an award-winning full-service digital agency that specializes in the automotive industry. In-house capabilities include a full suite of marketing services including Dealership Planning & Strategy, Website Development & Optimization, Social Media Management & Advertising, SEO & SEM, Video Creative & Production, and Media Planning & Buying. Ranked as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America on the Inc. 5000 report, DOM360 has grown to over 70 employees with locations in Greenville South Carolina and Boca Raton Florida.