DOM360 joins Gary Vaynerchuk for Agent2021 – Driving marketing innovation for agents and dealerships

DOM360 CEO Robert Donovan joins Gary Vaynerchuk and VaynerExperience for Agent2021 in Miami on January 24 for a one-day conference on marketing innovation for dealerships.

Greenville, SC (PRUnderground) January 17th, 2018

DOM360 CEO Robert Donovan and CMO Ryan Alford will be joining a distinguished group of marketers and thought leaders in Miami on January 24 for a one-day conference designed to educate agents and dealership principals on how to use innovation to grow their business. VaynerMedia has assembled a diverse group of leaders to talk about the tools, platforms, and tactics that agents and dealerships should be deploying to market in the year we live in.

Robert will be moderating the panel titled How to Identify Your Buyer with Digital Data which will go deep on the specific platforms, data, and targeting features that can be used to identify purchase intent signals, as well as the ad products that you can use to generate leads and offer relevant offers at scale. Yesterday’s tools are no longer enough for growing business in today’s world. There is a gap between where consumers are spending their time and where dealerships are spending their dollars.

DOM360 is committed to helping dealerships innovate their marketing mix in 2018. Leveraging custom audiences, tracking marketing attribution, building customized digital storefronts – these are the tactics that will separate dealerships in the modern era. Dealerships that adapt will flourish, and those that don’t, will be left behind. Join us in Miami on January 24 for Agent2021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Agent2021.com.

About Agent2021:

Agent2021 is developed and produced by VaynerExperience, the experiential and brand partnerships arm of VaynerMedia, a full-service digital agency that partners with clients to drive their business outcomes with best-in-class modern video production, media planning and distribution, influencer marketing, Google & Alexa voice services, and more.

About DOM360

DOM360 is an award-winning full-service digital agency that specializes in the automotive industry. In-house capabilities include a full suite of marketing services including Dealership Planning & Strategy, Website Development & Optimization, Social Media Management & Advertising, SEO & SEM, Video Creative & Production, and Media Planning & Buying. Ranked as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America on the Inc. 5000 report, DOM360 has grown to over 70 employees with locations in Greenville South Carolina and Boca Raton Florida.