DoggoSpeak Announces Launch of Online Store Offering a Fun and Funny Selection of Dog Lingo Apparel

There’s almost no argument about dogs being man (and woman’s) best-friend. But whatever there were a way to speak their language? Thanks to the internet there may just be, and the new online store from DoggoSpeak are leading the way, with apparel and other fun items focused on “DoggoLingo”, in a very cool and fun way. Enthusiasm surrounding the new online shop and it’s mix of is high among “hoomans”, to put it mildly.

“We love our four-legged friends and this is a way to celebrate that relationship in an eye catching and conversation starting way,” commented a spokesperson from DoggoSpeak. “Our line is growing and we can’t wait to see how far we can take it. Expect doggo toys and treats to join the catalog soon!”

According to the company, some of their popular t-shirt designs currently include: “Bork”, “12/10”, “Floof Parent”, “I Love My Hooman” and “Doing Me a Frighten”. Two quality DoggoSpeak mugs are also available for those who want their doggo images close by for morning coffee, “Boop” and “Fat Boi”.

With DoggoSpeak being more and more spoken online, it seems very likely many of the words are going to make their way into popular culture and normal everyday speech. When that happens it’s hard not to think that the Pupperinos won’t be super-pleased about it.

Early feedback for the online store has been completely positive.

Michelle P., from New York, recently said, “I love my ‘Doing Me a Frighten’ shirt and it never fails to get nice comments. The quality is also super high and it shipped fast. DoggoSpeak is an awesome new online store. Five stars and fully recommended.”

