Dog N Treats Introduces Weekly Newsletter for Best Dog Resources

TX, USA (PRUnderground) January 20th, 2018

Dog N Treats is an online portal, owned by a team of dog lovers and pet owners who are providing first hand reviews of all the products that are essential for the health and well being of a dog. They aim to provide unbiased reviews and are now planning to introduce a weekly newsletter titled “Doggy Blues”. On subscribing to the newsletter, one can get a free copy delivered to their email mail inbox every weekend.

Leslie, a representative associated with Dog N Treats says that “The newsletter which gets delivered to subscribers for free will provide information about the nutritional requirements, reviews about the latest products in the market for best dog resources, dog cleaning tips, best dog crates etc. These tips can guide dog owners to take better care of their dogs.”

The newsletter will also feature a couple of blogs about how to train dogs without hurting them, and also will feature columns by dog lovers on how to control its aggressive behaviour. Leslie goes on to add that “We all forget that dogs cannot understand and keep giving instructions to dogs and punishing them if they do not respond. To address such issues and to help dog owners in behaving in a better manner with their animals we are featuring columns by experienced vets in our upcoming newsletter.”

Markets these days and even ecommerce sites are flooded with dog care products and nutritional supplements. But not all dog breeds require the same amount or type of nutritional supplements. Newsletters from portals like Dog N Treats can address this issue by providing honest reviews of the products available in the market and the products that are suitable for different breeds of dogs.

dogntreats.com provides honest product reviews about dog beds, dog bark collars, dog crate, dog grooming tools, dog harness, dog house, dog leash, dog wearables and other equipments. The website is also geared up to review exclusive products submitted by users for the benefit of dog lovers. The Amazon links provided on the website can aid people to purchase the best available products for their dogs.

Many people are unaware of the gadgets that are available in the market for the grooming of dogs. Dog N Treats has a separate sections dedicated to it, where one can find reviews about the latest gadgets like remote dog trainers, pet food timer dispenser, motorcycle dog seats and many more.

About Dog N Treats

A proud owner of a Shetland-Pomeranian cross breed, I am abhorred by the lack of options when it comes to dog food in my country. I took to the internet and found that the information provided can be pretty gibberish. I love my dog, and I believe you love yours too!

The main objective of this website is to provide reviews and information pertaining to dog essentials. It can be healthy food for dogs, low calorie dog foods, or even to types of pet leashes and what’s good for your dog!