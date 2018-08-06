Documentary The Forgotten Covering Eritrean Refugee Crisis to Have L.A. Red Carpet Debut in August

August 18, 2018 will see The Forgotten have its red carpet launch in L.A. at the AMC Sunset 5 theater, quickly followed by other U.S. showings through the month.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 6th, 2018

The conditions in the Eritrean refugee camps in Eastern Sudan are acknowledged to be horrific to people with inside knowledge, a fact that has remained off many caring people simply from a lack of major coverage. Fortunately, Sabrina Aman is director and producer of the new 60 minute documentary film titled The Forgotten, which hopes to raise awareness of the horrible conditions and uncertain future of those forced to live in these appalling conditions. It makes its debut in a red carpet launch at the AMC Los Angeles Sunset 5 theater on August 18, 2018, at 5 PM, quickly followed by other high profile showings at Emeryville’s AMC Bay Street 16 on August 19 at 1PM and finally Virginia’s AMC Hoffman Center 22 on August 25 also at 5 PM. The excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the new documentary are high, with plans for an international release in the works.

“What I witnessed in the camps changed my life,” commented Aman, clearly passionate about the project. “Through the film’s drama and inspiring messages, The Forgotten aims to raise awareness on Eritrean refugees forgotten in the camps.”

The Forgotten tells a very engaging story, where the Eritrean-American Aman is forced to enter the camps undercover to interview refugees and document the very harsh lives they are being exposed to in East Sudan. This work did not win many friends with local government officials, seeing Aman ending up being captured and interrogated by members of the East Sudan Intelligence apparatus. The fact she remained unharmed and was able to complete the eye-opening documentary is something of a miracle.

One of the positive results of the journey, beyond the film, is it has inspired Aman to found RefuCare. A 501c3 non-profit organization devoted to improving the camps in the areas of nutrition, health and education primarily for children and women.

On the negative side, in addition to her very frightening interrogation, the director can no longer return to Sudan as she has been denied access to the country, she has however been nominated and selected by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to be their High Profile Supporter and Honorary Representative for Eritrean refugees.

The early response from refugees has been passionate.

One recently remarked, “Sabrina is our hope. Our voice.”

To learn more about the film be sure to visit www.TheForgottendocumentary.com.

About The Forgotten

U.S. born to Eritrean parents, the rich tradition of the Eritrean culture has played an important role in Sabrina Aman’s life. Growing up, Sabrina’s family spoke only their native tongue of Tigrinya ensuring that Sabrina’s Eritrean roots remained an important element of her life moving forward. Having traveled to Eritrea on numerous occasions since childhood, Sabrina has witnessed the beauty of Eritrea with her own eyes. Proud of her Eritrean heritage despite the current harsh conditions, Sabrina’s unconditional love for fellow Eritreans shines through. All this and more can be found in the new documentary The Forgotten.