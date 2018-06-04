Doctors Prescribe AllergyEasy Oral Drops for Relief of Summer Grass Allergies

The AllergyEasy testing and treatment program helps family doctors prescribe a no-shots, no-hassle alternative to allergy shots to relieve pollen allergies.

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) June 4th, 2018

Just as spring allergies are beginning to subside, grass pollens are filling the air and stirring up miserable symptoms that could linger through late summer. Primary care physicians across the country are offering relief to patients with a simple alternative to allergy shots. The under-the-tongue AllergyEasy drops can help desensitize patients to a host of different pollens as well as dust, mold, pet dander, and food.

Grass varieties and pollination windows vary in different regions of the country, but most grasses start pollinating in May and continue through August or September. The most allergenic grasses include Bermuda, Johnson, Timothy, Kentucky bluegrass, meadow fescue, brome, and rye.

Common grass allergy symptoms include sneezing, a runny or congested nose, wheezing, coughing, and red, itchy eyes. People with grass allergy may also experience eczema, allergic fatigue, and headaches.

Medications such as antihistamines, decongestants, and corticosteroids can help get people through allergy season, but they have drawbacks. Allergy medications can carry side effects, which may include drowsiness, headaches, elevated blood pressure, and more. The drugs also fail to provide lasting help; if patients stop the medication, their allergies will come right back.

Allergy immunotherapy is largely free of side effects, and it can help “re-train” the immune system so that allergy symptoms subside long-term. It does this by exposing the body to traces of the very allergens (such as grass pollens) that make it miserable. As the immune system is exposed to these allergens over time, it learns to ignore them instead of overreacting to them.

It used to be that allergy immunotherapy was only available through allergy shots. However, studies have proven that the treatment can be just as effective when delivered through oral allergy drops that absorb into the bloodstream through specialized oral cells. This form of treatment is known as sublingual immunotherapy or SLIT.

Dr. Stuart Agren is the founder of AllergyEasy, a turnkey allergy treatment program that helps primary care physicians test for allergies and prescribe sublingual immunotherapy drops to allergic patients. Agren said that the drops present a number of advantages over shots.

“They don’t hurt, and they have a higher safety profile so they can be taken at home rather than at the doctor’s office,” said Dr. Agren.

Agren also said that the drops are better than shots for most children.

“Kids can develop allergies as infants or toddlers, but most doctors won’t prescribe shots until a child turns 7 or 8,” said Agren. “The drops have been shown to be safe for children less than age 5.”

Sublingual immunotherapy drops can be dosed daily in the comfort of home. Dr. Agren said that he believes this convenience factor accounts for the success of the drops.

“Patients have to drive to the doctor’s office a couple of times per week for shots, and that can drive a lot of people off of the program,” said Dr. Agren. “The drops are very easy to stick with.”

Dr. Agren said that at least 85 percent of AllergyEasy patients report relief from allergy symptoms within the first several weeks of treatment, which is significantly higher than the average improvement for most allergy shot programs.

It used to be that patients had to go to an allergist for allergy treatment but primary care physicians can prescribe sublingual immunotherapy through the AllergyEasy program. This allows patients to receive their allergy care from a trusted family physician rather than driving to an allergist’s office. Doctors can increase the profits of their medical practice while helping their allergic patients with more than just prescription pills that only work in the short-term.

Allergies currently affect 1 of every 5 Americans, and pollution, chemicals, and climate change seem to be making allergies worse. Food allergies are rising, too, with nearly two students in every school classroom affected. Unlike allergy shots, sublingual allergy immunotherapy drops have been shown to be an effective form of food allergy treatment.

For more information about sublingual immunotherapy, visit www.AllergyEasy.com or call (877) 276-3393.

About AllergyEasy

AllergyEasy helps allergy doctors around the country provide sublingual immunotherapy (allergy drops) to their patients who suffer with allergies to pollen and food allergies (including dairy allergy, wheat allergy, nut allergy, fruit allergy and more.) AllergyEasy can connect patients to a doctor in their area who offers sublingual allergy treatment.

(These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.)