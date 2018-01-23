Do you have to move to big cities to meet lesbian singles? Lesly reveals the answer

Some lesbian singles think there are more lesbian and bisexual women in big cities, however, Lesly, a popular lesbian dating app, reveals the raw truth.

Indeed, a big city has a big population, which means there must be more lesbian singles in a big city. That’s why a growing number of lesbian singles who live in small towns are considering moving to big cities in order to find love. But is it true that meeting lesbian singles in big cities is definitely easier? Last week, a pioneering lesbian dating app Lesly conducted a study in this regard, and their research team found something thought-provoking.

Jennifer U., the team leader of Lesly, claims that big cities such as New York certainly have more lesbian and bisexual women, but it doesn’t mean pink dating is easier in big cities. ‘According to our database, we can see that there are more lesbian singles living in big cities such as London and Los Angeles. However, due to the large number of lesbian women in these cities, finding the right partner can be a challenge, because there is a difference between meeting many lesbian women and maintaining a healthy relationship,’ says Jennifer, ‘In fact, our members who live in small towns told us that the quality of lesbian women that they have met is quite high.’

Lesly’s research team used a business analogy: When a real estate agent is selling houses, he/she can’t show potential customers too many houses because if a customer has seen 50 different houses, they can’t make a decision and wouldn’t buy a house. Instead, a competent real estate agent would show a potential customer two or three houses maximum, so that it’s much easier for the customer to see the beauty of a house and purchase it efficiently.

That is a beautiful analogy which also applies to lesbian dating: When a lesbian single meets hundreds of eligible women out there, it’s probably harder for her to start a healthy relationship. But when she only meets two or three eligible women, it’s easier for her to begin a relationship.

That being said, it doesn’t mean lesbian singles should go to small cities in order to find love either. Caroline N, a lesbian woman who lived in a small town in Florida, has shared her truth as well. ‘I lived in Fort Lauderdale for 10 years, and I enjoyed a very meaningful relationship with my girlfriend at that time. Now I’m living in Los Angeles, and I can see in order to find quality, quantity matters. So I’ve joined Lesly to meet lesbian singles.’

Therefore, there are positives and negatives regarding lesbian dating in big cities and in small towns. Experts suggest that moving to another place just to find love isn’t necessary because no matter where you are, you can find advantages anyway.

Lesly is a lesbian dating app which is designed for lesbian and bisexual women above 18.

