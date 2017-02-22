Do it Los Angeles Style – Enter the Flow State with SonicSole

Straight out of California, this new tool to get in shape will let you feel the flow.

(PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2017

Los Angeles has been known to generate many new fitness trends and today a cool tool is making it’s place in town. SonicSole brings you the Flow State.

If you’ve running to stay in shape then you know the feeling… You have set you’re pace and you’ve found your rhythmic breathing. Suddenly it’s 20 minutes later and you’re rounding the corner to kick it into high gear for the last leg of your run. You were “in the groove”. All sense of self and your surroundings had disappeared. You were flowing from one thought to another, seamlessly combining experiences and fresh ideas to create an entirely new reality. Experts call this flow state. It’s the reason why most of us crave the next chance we have to get out for our daily jog or walk.

SonicSole has created soundtracks that will bring you into the flow state in no time, making it easier to go out and get in shape.

“SonicSole takes a new approach to running with music – our original soundtracks are inspiring at a walking and running pace and pull you through each training session, creating a positive experience to increase your energy and motivation”, says co-founder Christian Neeser.

The SonicSole iPhone app is free and the premium version gives you unlimited access to new content, download features and stats.

About SonicSole Inc

SonicSole is based in Los Angeles. Our mission is to inspired people to get and stay in shape. We work with music producers and vocal coaches from around the world to create immersive and powerful running music to enhance your workout experience.

