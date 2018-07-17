Are you stressed? How do you cope? Who do you talk to? Tell us about it! Now through September 3 take and share DMAX Foundation's Everybody Has Stress Survey for your chance to win!

Bryn Mawr, PA (PRUnderground) July 17th, 2018

In service of its focus to encourage honest everyday conversations about mental health, and in memory of all of the children that have been lost to suicide, DMAX Foundation launched its annual mental health awareness campaign on July 15, 2018. This year’s campaign is: “DMAX’s Everybody Has Stress Survey,” which asks what stresses you out, how you reduce stress, and who you can talk to about it. Participants have the opportunity to enter the survey referral contest and win up to $200 by referring the most people to the survey. The campaign will conclude at midnight on September 3, 2018. Visit DMAX Foundation’s website to learn more and take the survey: www.dmaxfoundation.org/survey

This campaign is supported by Foundation Partners Booz Allen Hamilton and Janssen Research and Development, Bronze Sponsor Main Line Health, and Survey Sponsor Cross Properties. Sponsorship Opportunities are available: www.dmaxfoundation.org/sponsor_summer/

DMAX Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non profit based in Bryn Mawr PA, focusing on providing trusting environments for students to have honest everyday conversations about mental health so they can understand and help each other. DMAX Clubs are currently in operation at Penn State Main Campus, Temple and Drexel Universities, and Elon University in North Carolina. DMAX Foundation’s next steps involve establishing DMAX Clubs at other colleges in the Philadelphia area and the Mid-Atlantic region.

About DMAX Foundation

DMAX Foundation is a non-profit located in Philadelphia focusing on young people and mental health. Our mission is to eliminate stigma and encourage safe and caring conversations about mental health issues and emotional pain in our youth.