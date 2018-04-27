DMAX Foundation Hosts Inaugural Executive Networking Forum

On April 4 DMAX Foundation hosted an Executive Networking Forum on Mental Health in the Workplace at the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, PA., in conjunction with its Annual Spring Event, “Courageous Conversations Take Teamwork.”

DMAX created and launched the meeting to foster discussion around corporate mental health initiatives focused on employee well-being, bring its culture of inclusion from college to the workplace, and help companies become “employers of choice” for members of DMAX’s college campus-based DMAX Clubs. DMAX Clubs create trusted environments for honest everyday conversations about mental health so everyone can understand and help each other.

In this inaugural meeting, Executives from Jacobs, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Research & Development, Booz Allen Hamilton, and the One Mind Initiative at Work discussed their own workplace mental health strategy, and learnings to create successful programs. The group shared incredible programs ranging from structured wellness programs addressing emotional, physical, spiritual and financial health, to voluntary mental health diplomats who leverage internal social channels to share their stories, and even a network of positive mental health champions trained to listen, observe and direct employees in need of professional resources. DMAX focused on the need for these inclusive work environments in order for college students to be able to move into them as they begin their careers. The conversation was a lively exchange of ideas and a sobering discussion around how much work is ahead to fully recognize and adequately address mental health issues in the workplace.

The participants unanimously agreed to meet on a regular basis to continue their discussions. Important topics to be covered will include the role healthcare providers play in the ability to provide adequate care globally, the benefits, including ROI, of an engaged and mentally healthy workforce, and the need to develop connections between college mental health programs and workplaces which strive to enhance employee mental health.

If your corporation is interested in learning more about the Executive Forum on Mental Health in the Workplace, please contact Lee Maxwell, Board Chair, DMAX Foundation, at lee@dmaxfoundation.org.

In attendance were five Jacobs executives: Paul Hendry, VP, HSE and DMAX Foundation 2018 Leadership Award recipient, Bob Pragada, President, Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities, Gary Mandel, Executive Vice President, Integration Management Office, Howlie Davis, Sr. VP Government Affairs, and Stacy Hollowell, Senior Communications Manager and the Jacobs Mental Health Champion for the Americas; Booz Allen’s Joe Sifer, Executive Vice President, National Security Group, and Rob O’Brien, Consultant and DMAX Board Member; Janssen/J&J’s Craig Kramer, Mental Health Ambassador and Chair of Global Campaign on Mental Health, Dr. Carla Canuso, Sr. Director, Neuroscience Clinical Development and Michelle Dickinson-Moravek, Associate Director at Janssen/J&J and leader in Janssen/J&J’s Mental Health Diplomat Group; and High Lantern Group’s Drew Holzapfel, Partner and Executive Director of One Mind Initiative at Work.

Pictured: Executive Networking Forum on Mental Health in the Workplace participants (from left to right): Paul Hendry, Dr. Laurie Burstein-Maxwell, Robert OBrien, Bob Pragada, Michelle Dickinson-Moravek, Dr. Carla Canuso, Gary Mandel, and Joseph Sifer. Photo by Madeline Meirs

