DJ/Producer Chuck Daggers Releases New Single “In Gold” May 25th

Catchy Pop Anthem "In Gold" Celebrates Female Empowerment

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 25th, 2018

Chuck Daggers new single “In Gold” celebrates the power and beauty of the human spirit as viewed through the lens of female empowerment. Poignant lyrics, as sung by the incomparable Diana Inez, will resonate deeply with listeners of all genders, a reminder that it’s within our collective power as a society to achieve equality for all.

The music and lyrics for “In Gold” were written by Chuck Daggers and Brett Steel Hammer. The vocals were performed by Diana Inez. “In Gold” was recorded at Ill Sounds Studios and mastered by Mike Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering. “In Gold” is Chuck’s third release on Lyndrum/Prodigee/Orchard/Sony distribution and is available on all major music platforms on May 25th.

Chuck’s message goes further than the music and extends through the production of the music video. Visionary female filmmaker Thomai Hatsios from Metahara Productions will be directing the “In Gold” music video, bringing her unique point of view front and center. The music video is targeted for release in early July.

“I believe the song “In Gold” needed a female director to tell the story properly,” says Chuck about finding a director.

The music video for “In Gold” was shot at Electric Pony Studios In Los Angeles, CA, and features art from Los Angeles based Graffiti crews LOD and OTR with Graffiti from MERCH, MIKER, and NEKO and more.

Chuck has two more single releases planned for the summer. Follow Chuck on social media for more details.

About Chuck Daggers

Chuck Daggers is a DJ/producer/artist from Los Angeles, California. Chuck is a pure audiophile who loves a good sonic experience, taking his musical inspiration from a wide range of diverse genres like Hip-Hop, EDM, and Oldies. As a DJ, Chuck is happiest digging through a crate of vinyl or obsessively searching playlists to find the perfect sound to drop and activate a crowd.

Chuck started his career as a rapper and learned the ins and outs of the underground scene all across the country. In 2013 Chuck took his career to the next level and added the titles DJ and Producer to his resume. Chuck Daggers has grown a loyal fanbase, packing fans into bars and clubs where he held down residences all across Southern California. On March 30th, Chuck Daggers releases the first of five singles through his distribution deal with Sony/Orchard powered by Lyndrum Ent. Listeners can expect a new single on the last Friday of every month until July 2018. Follow Chuck Daggers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or listen to previous work on Soundcloud.

About AMW Group

AMW is an award-winning marketing, communications and entertainment group.