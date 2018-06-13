DJ Mizzy Announces Debut Single "Prost"

"Prost" Marks a New Journey for DJ Mizzy

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) June 13th, 2018

With 18 years of DJing experience, DJ Mizzy has an unrivaled passion for his career in music. On June 23rd, he embarks on a new musical journey with the release of his debut single, “Prost,” on all major music platforms.

DJ Mizzy is well known for using storylines in his sets, a unique approach that leaves his audience with more than just a good night of music. After traveling to over 20 countries and performing hundreds of shows, Mizzy built his own studio to begin producing his own music. “Prost” is only the beginning.

“Prost” means “cheers” in German, a fitting name for the melodic tone and Caribbean flair included in the song. True to DJ Mizzy’s eclectic style of blending hip hop and house music, the sound of a heartbeat builds up to an eccentric drop with a heavy bass to make festival goer’s hearts’ pound.

“‘Prost’ is the epitome of all my hard work, motivation, and inspiration culminating into one track,” says Mizzy. “I hope the world feels the positive energy I put into it and happiness it represents. Prost!”

The day “Prost” drops, Mizzy is hosting a single release party at Bar Rosso in Stamford, Connecticut, where he will also film the “Prost” music video with renowned videographer Thijs Stoop and Are You The Onereality MTV star, model, and actress Nicole Spiller.

About DJ Mizzy

DJ Mizzy, whose real name is Claudel Larose, is an international DJ and producer raised just outside of New York. Inspired by artists such as Sander van Doorn, DJ Yonny, and Avicii, Mizzy has a strong passion for his work. Throughout his 18 years of DJing, Mizzy has traveled all over the world to perform. He uses the original Technic SL1200 turntable. Mizzy boasts a wide-ranging sound including hip hop, but mostly favors the deep house genre.

You can follow DJ Mizzy on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, or check out his previous work at www.djmizzy.com, SoundCloud, and YouTube.

