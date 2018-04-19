Divageneral.com. Why don’t working women make as much as men?

Divageneral.com launches “Women and Wages: The Great 2018 Debate” and asks, “Are you a Diva or a General?”

Minneapolis, Minnesota (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2018

In honoring its mission purpose that all women are beautiful and deserve equal respect, in and out of the workplace, divageneral.com is launching the Diva General Social Responsibility Center (http://debate.divageneral.com/) as an open forum for women to talk about and share their personal experiences. In hopes of advancing women’s role and opportunities in the workplace, Diva General is beginning its inaugural debate, “Women and Wages: The Great 2018 Debate” with the question, “Are you a Diva or are you a General?”

Research indicates that many working women fall into two camps:

Camp Diva — Women don’t hesitate and aren’t afraid of asking for raises and promotions. Women ask as often as their male counterparts, but they don’t get the raise they ask for.

— Women don’t hesitate and aren’t afraid of asking for raises and promotions. Women ask as often as their male counterparts, but they don’t get the raise they ask for. Camp General — When it comes to asking for raises at work, most women hesitate.

Do you fit into one of these Camps? If so, which one, and why? Register an account and log in to http://debate.divageneral.com/ and join the debate using personal experiences or the experiences of someone you know to make your case. Diva General hopes the debate will offer solutions to make sure women lift themselves up from this trap to advance in the workplace.

Select participants’ responses and opinions will be compiled into an electronic book they will be able to download for free at the conclusion of the debate. As an added incentive, Diva General is offering all debate participants 10 percent off their entire purchase at divageneral.com. Participants will also be eligible to win one of 100 divageneral.com gift certificates to be given out at the conclusion of the debate.

Diva General is a socially responsible online (divageneral.com) clothing retailer, founded in 2017 with the mission of bringing out the beauty of every woman and defending the beauty of every woman’s body size with probity – not from any societal definition of what a woman’s beauty should be. Diva General rejects all doctrines contrary to the attributes of a woman – brains, beauty, hearts and souls. To aid in the advancement of women worldwide, ten percent of all sales at divageneral.com will be given to women’s organizations and charities.

About Divageneral.com

The mission of Diva General is to bring out the beauty of every woman and defend the beauty of every woman’s body size with probity and not from any societal definition of what a woman’s beauty is or should be, and rejecting all doctrines contrary to the attributes of a woman – brains- beauties -hearts-and souls.