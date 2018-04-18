Discount Ms. Lauryn Hill Tickets and Promo Code at Capital City Tickets for her 2018 ‘Miseducation’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Capital City Tickets has cheap Lauryn Hill lawn seats, pit seats and general admission tickets for all her tour dates, add promo/coupon/offer/discount code CHEAP to save.

Born in South Orange, NJ, Lauryn Hill is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. She is best known for being a member of the Fugees and for her critically acclaimed solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Hill began singing with her music-oriented family during her childhood. In high school, Hill was approached by Pras Michel to start a band, which his cousin, Wyclef Jean, soon joined. They renamed themselves the Fugees and released the albums Blunted on Reality and the Grammy Award-winning The Score. Hill’s romantic relationship with Jean led to the split of the band in 1997, after which she began to focus on solo projects. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill remains Hill’s only solo studio album. The album debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and has sold approximately eight million copies there. It included the singles “Doo Wop (That Thing)” (also a number one), “Ex-Factor” (became her biggest solo hit in UK), and “Everything Is Everything”. At the 41st Grammy Awards, the record earned her five awards, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

2018 Ms. Lauryn Hill Dates

7/5 — Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/8 — Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

7/11 — Boston, MA at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/13 — Philadelphia, PA at Festival Pier

7/15 — Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach

7/18 — Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

7/20 — Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/22 — Chicago, IL at Pitchfork Music Festival

7/25 — Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 — Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater

7/29 — St. Petersburg, FL at Al Lang Stadium

7/31 — Miami, FL at Bayfront Park Amphitheater

8/2 — Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place

8/3 — Atlanta, GA at State Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 — Nashville, TN at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 — Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

8/7 — Las Vegas, NV at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

8/9 — San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/12 — Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/14 — Burnaby, British Columbia at Deer Lake Park

9/15 — Kent, WA at ShoWare Center

9/20 — Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/22 — Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre

9/24 — Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheatre

9/26 — Morrison, CO at Red Rock Amphitheatre

9/29 — Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre

9/30 — Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/3— New Orleans, LA at UNO Lakefront Arena

10/5 — St. Louis, MO at Chaifetz Arena

