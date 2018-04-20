Discount Maroon 5 Concert Tickets for their 2018 Tour Dates with Julia Michaels at Capital City Tickets with Promo Code

See the Popular Band Maroon 5 in 2018 in Cities Such as Boston, Nashville, Louisville, San Antonio, Phoenix, and More with Concert Tickets from Capital City Tickets.

Charlotte, NC (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2018

Maroon 5 is touring around North America in 2018 in support of their new album, Red Pill Blues. Julia Michaels will handle opening duties. The fun all get started on May 30th in Tacoma, WA at the Tacoma Dome.

In 1995, originally the band was named Kara’s Flowers and consisted of Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, and then-drummer Ryan Dusick. The band formed while in high school and recorded an album but unfortunately or fortunately it carried no success. In 2002, the guys added another guitarist, began playing shows in Los Angeles and New York, and recorded an album (Songs About Jane), and renamed themselves Maroon 5.

Popular singles from the album, “She Will Be Loved” and “This Love” gained the band national recognition and went on to be multi-platinum selling artist.

The band has gone on to build off that success over the last couple of album with singles like “Wake Up Call”, “Won’t Go Home Without You”, and “Makes Me Wonder”.

Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5, has also gained his own personal success while be a constant host on the popular singing show, “The Voice”. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Usher, and more have appeared as judges as well.

2018 Maroon 5 Tour Dates

May 30 — Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

June 1 — Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

June 2 — Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

June 4 — Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

June 7 — Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 9 — Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

June 10 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center

June 12 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

June 14 — New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

June 16 — Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

June 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

Sept. 7 — Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 9 — Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

Sept. 11 — Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

Sept. 13 — St Louis, MO at ScottTrade Center

Sept. 14 — Chicago, IL at United Center

Sept. 16 — Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Sept. 18 — St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 20 — Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 22 — Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 23 — Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 25 — Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

Sept. 27 — Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

Sept. 29 — Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 30 — Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 2 — Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Oct. 4 — Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

Oct. 6 — Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

Oct. 7 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

Oct. 10 — Hartford, CT at XL Center

Oct. 12 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 14 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 15 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

