Discount Maroon 5 Concert Tickets for their 2018 Tour Dates with Julia Michaels at Capital City Tickets with Promo Code

Charlotte, NC (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2018
Maroon 5 is touring around North America in 2018 in support of their new album, Red Pill Blues. Julia Michaels will handle opening duties. The fun all get started on May 30th in Tacoma, WA at the Tacoma Dome.
In 1995, originally the band was named Kara’s Flowers and consisted of Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, and then-drummer Ryan Dusick. The band formed while in high school and recorded an album but unfortunately or fortunately it carried no success. In 2002, the guys added another guitarist, began playing shows in Los Angeles and New York, and recorded an album (Songs About Jane), and renamed themselves Maroon 5.
Popular singles from the album, “She Will Be Loved” and “This Love” gained the band national recognition and went on to be multi-platinum selling artist.
The band has gone on to build off that success over the last couple of album with singles like “Wake Up Call”, “Won’t Go Home Without You”, and “Makes Me Wonder”.
Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5, has also gained his own personal success while be a constant host on the popular singing show, “The Voice”. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Usher, and more have appeared as judges as well.
2018 Maroon 5 Tour Dates
May 30 — Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome
June 1 — Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena
June 2 — Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
June 4 — Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
June 7 — Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 9 — Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
June 10 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center
June 12 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
June 14 — New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
June 16 — Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
June 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center
Sept. 7 — Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 9 — Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
Sept. 11 — Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center
Sept. 13 — St Louis, MO at ScottTrade Center
Sept. 14 — Chicago, IL at United Center
Sept. 16 — Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Sept. 18 — St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 20 — Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 22 — Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 23 — Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 25 — Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena
Sept. 27 — Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
Sept. 29 — Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 30 — Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 2 — Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena
Oct. 4 — Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center
Oct. 6 — Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center
Oct. 7 — Boston, MA at TD Garden
Oct. 10 — Hartford, CT at XL Center
Oct. 12 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 14 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 15 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
