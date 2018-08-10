Utah river rafting company helps local biologists and government agencies during guided river rafting trips.

Vernal, UT (PRUnderground) August 10th, 2018

Dinosaur River Expeditions, located in Vernal, Utah, is a family owned and locally operated outfitter in Dinosaur National Monument. Dinosaur River Expeditions works with government agencies to protect endangered fish. This includes The Colorado River Fish Project, which plays an essential role in recovering endangered fish in the Colorado River Basin.

Biologists at this field station collaborate with the Grand Junction CRFP to conduct research and monitor the native fish population and habitat with the goal of recovering bonytail, Colorado pikeminnow, humpback chub, and razorback sucker. The station works closely with the Ouray National Fish Hatchery to augment the endangered fish populations. The Vernal office assesses the impacts of water development projects on endemic fish species of the Upper Colorado River system, including the Green, White, and Yampa rivers. Species of interest include the Colorado pikeminnow and the razorback sucker by utilizing PIT tag antennas and river surveys to monitor population.

Dinosaur River Expeditions guides work with Supervisory Fish Biologist Tildon Jones and Lead Small Craft Operator and biologist Joseph Gondek to learn about the endangered fish that live in the Green River and Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument.

Quite often, on the course of river rafting trips, Dinosaur River Expeditions is able to interact with Jones and his crew while they are researching the native endangered fish along the river. This provides the guests a unique opportunity to interact with special fish species that live in the ecosystem.

“We’ve all heard it before, that we need to work together to protect mother nature,” said Tyler Callantine, Co-Owner of Dinosaur River Expeditions. But when you live and breathe the outdoors every day, you see the importance of that cooperation much more first-hand. And Dinosaur River Expeditions is glad to be able to support government agencies in protecting our beautiful lands.”

Dinosaur River Expeditions is owned and operated by couple Tyler and Jennifer Callantine, who share a passion for the outdoors and for whitewater rafting. They offer vacationers an all-inclusive trip, complete with the river gear, delicious food, camp amenities, and transportation to and from the river. All visitors need to bring is personal clothing, sleeping gear, and personal beverages. Dinosaur River Expeditions provides plenty of cooler space,as well as a small dry bag for daytime items and large dry bag for personal and camping gear.

For more information about the Dinosaur River Expeditions or to make a reservation, visit https://www.dinosaurriverexpeditions.com.

About Dinosaur River Expeditions

Family-owned Dinosaur River Expeditions offers thrilling whitewater rafting adventures in Northeastern Utah. The only locally-owned and operated outfitter near Dinosaur National Monument takes guests whitewater rafting in Utah along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa River of Colorado.