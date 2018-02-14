Dinosaur River Expeditions Opens Up Whitewater Rafting in Utah and Colorado

Dinosaur River Expeditions is recognized as the only locally-owned and operated whitewater rafting company in Vernal, Utah and offers adventures in Utah and Colorado.

Vernal, UT (PRUnderground) February 14th, 2018

Dinosaur National Monument has a dinosaur quarry that is home to one of the largest natural displays of exposed dinosaur bones anywhere in the world. It also offers fascinating Native American history.

Though dinosaur fossils are a big attraction around Vernal, so are the whitewater adventures on the Green and Yampa Rivers, which flow through the boundaries of the national monument.

Family-owned Dinosaur River Expeditions offers thrilling whitewater rafting adventures in Northeastern Utah. The only locally-owned and operated company near Dinosaur National Monument takes guests along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa River of Colorado.

The rafting company is located in Vernal, Utah, near Dinosaur National Monument and the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The area was inhabited for thousands of years by the Fremont and Ute tribes. They left their marks on the canyon walls with their enduring rock art, which can still be seen at places like McKee Springs and Jones Hole Creek.

Dinosaur River Expeditions is owned by Tyler and Jennifer Callantine, who share a passion for the outdoors and whitewater rafting. They have more than 25 years of river guiding and rafting experience in the western part of the U.S.

As Mr. Callantine explained, a deep love for the rivers has been in his family for many decades.

“The outdoors is a passion of mine,” said Tyler. “My grandpa was rafting the Green and Yampa Rivers back in the 1940s, and he introduced me to their magic as a boy.”

Dinosaur River Expeditions offer vacationers an all-inclusive trip, complete with gear, delicious food, camp amenities, and transportation to and from the river. Guests can show up with only personal clothing, sleeping gear, and beverages. The company’s 2018 expeditions include a Green River Gates of Lodore trip, which is a 4-day adventure that takes visitors on a 44-mile journey, and the Yampa River package includes a 4 or 5-day rafting trip that covers 72 scenic miles.

For those ready for a unique opportunity to embrace the outdoors via white water rafting in Utah and Colorado, contact Dinosaur River Expeditions at 1.800.345.7238 or visit www.DinosaurRiverExpeditions.com.

About Dinosaur River Expeditions

Family-owned Dinosaur River Expeditions offers thrilling whitewater rafting adventures in Northeastern Utah. The only locally-owned and operated outfitter near Dinosaur National Monument takes guests whitewater rafting in Utah along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa River of Colorado.