Dinosaur River Expeditions Offers 5-day Trip with Author and Archaeology Group

Utah whitewater rafting guides at Dinosaur River Expeditions will lead a 5-day trip joined by the Archaeology Conservatory and author/photographer David Noble.

Vernal, Utah (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2018

Dinosaur River Expeditions, headquartered in Vernal, Utah, is a family-owned and locally-operated outfitter in Dinosaur National Monument. Dinosaur River Expeditions announces a five-day Yampa River trip with respected author David Noble and the New Mexico-based Archaeological Conservancy.

The Yampa River is the last undammed tributary of the Colorado River system. It is a free-flowing gem that begins in Deer Lodge, Colorado. Dinosaur River Expeditions will launch a 72-mile whitewater rafting trip on the river starting on June 3. Guests can enjoy astounding sandstone cliffs, pristine campsites, thrilling Colorado whitewater, and much more. Guides will lead hikes to some of the finest ancient Native American sites in Dinosaur National Monument to see 700-year-old petroglyphs, early pioneer sites, and breathtaking vistas of Western canyons.

The trip will be offered in a combined effort with the Archaeological Conservancy, a non-profit organization dedicated to obtaining and preserving archaeological sites discovered on private land. The organization identifies, acquires, secures, and manages the archeological sites as part of a long-term preservation plan. They are also engaged in educating the public about preserving cultural heritage.

Author David Noble will be a featured guest on the Yampa River guided river rafting trip . Noble is a respected photographer, writer, and editor whose works center on the archaeology of the American Southwest. Noble has traveled extensively to photograph ruins, rock art, and landscape. In 2003, he received the Victor Stoner Award from the Arizona Archaeological and Historical Society for his “outstanding efforts to bring historical and archaeological awareness of the Southwest to the general public.” Noble will share his broad range of knowledge with the Yampa River trip participants.

Tyler Callantine, co-owner of Dinosaur River Expeditions, said that the upcoming trip will allow people to step away from the frenzy of modern life and get a rare glimpse of the early West.

“Our guests can unwind and get a new perspective on life, history, and nature,” said Callantine. “This trip will be extra special due to the insider-knowledge from David Noble and the experts at the Archaeological Conservancy.”

In addition to the upcoming Yampa River river expedition , Dinosaur River Expeditions offers many whitewater rafting adventures along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa. Their all-inclusive vacations come complete with gear, camp amenities, delicious food, and transportation to and from the river.

For more information about Dinosaur River Expeditions or to make a reservation, visit www.DinosaurRiverExpeditions.com or call 1-800-345-7238.

About Dinosaur River Expeditions

Family-owned Dinosaur River Expeditions offers thrilling whitewater rafting adventures in Northeastern Utah. The only locally-owned and operated outfitter near Dinosaur National Monument takes guests whitewater rafting in Utah along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa River of Colorado.