Dinosaur River Expeditions Assists Veterans to Kayak Utah’s Rivers

Dinosaur River Expeditions teams up with Team River Runner to safely support veterans in a fun-filled weekend of river rafting.

Vernal, UT (PRUnderground) July 2nd, 2018

Dinosaur River Expeditions, located in Vernal, Utah, is a family-owned and locally operated outfitter near Dinosaur National Monument. The company regularly gives back to the community, and their latest effort included assisting veterans learning to kayak Utah’s rivers.

Dinosaur River Expeditions ran safety support and provided veterans with kayaks, inflatable duckies, watercraft, and splash gear for Team River Runner. Team River Runner is an organization that believes every wounded and disabled veteran deserves the opportunity to embrace new challenges, invoke leadership, and promote camaraderie. It provides an outlet to fulfill these beliefs – inviting wounded and disabled war veterans and their families participate in adaptive paddling program.

Founded in 2004 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Team River Runner now offers weekly paddling sessions in 45 locations across the nation. Team River Runner is more than an adaptive sports program. It is a program that provides hope and healing to those who have risked so much yet asked for so little. It is an opportunity to enjoy nature and realize its social, physical, and emotional benefits by tackling whitewater rapids or paddling on the peaceful flat water. It is an environment that facilitates connection to allow veterans to reunite with their families and to forge a relationship with those who have endured similar pain. Team River Runner takes our veterans on the river to recovery.

“It is an honor for Dinosaur River Expeditions to provide support to our wounded veterans. It is a great opportunity to have fun while giving back,” says Jennifer Callantine, Co-Owner of Dinosaur River Expeditions.

Dinosaur River Expeditions, owned and operated by couple Tyler and Jennifer Callantine who share a passion for the outdoors and for chartered river rafting in Utah, offering vacationers an all-inclusive trip, complete with river gear, delicious food, camp amenities, and transportation to and from the river. All that vacationers need to bring is their personal clothing, sleeping gear, and beverages. Dinosaur River Expeditions will provide plenty of cooler space for these items, as well as a small dry bag for daytime items and large dry bag for personal and camp gear prior to departure.

This summer Dinosaur River Expeditions will offer rafting trips on the Green River below Flaming Gorge Dam, Yampa River trips, Green River – Gates of Lodore, and more. For more information about Dinosaur River Expeditions contact them at 1-800-345-7238 or check out their website www.DinosaurRiverExpeditions.com

About Dinosaur River Expeditions

Family-owned Dinosaur River Expeditions offers thrilling whitewater rafting adventures in Northeastern Utah. The only locally-owned and operated outfitter near Dinosaur National Monument takes guests whitewater rafting in Utah along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa River of Colorado.