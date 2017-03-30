DiLuigi Foods Opens Brand New Test Kitchen and Development Center

DiLuigi Foods, one of the East’s most prominent wholesalers of meat, poultry and foods for the retail and restaurant industries, recently opened a brand-new test kitchen.

Food retailers and restauranteurs search high and low for high-quality, delicious food products that are as pleasing to the eyes as they are to the palate. Since 1950, DiLuigi Foods has been working with local farmers to procure only the best and freshest products for their recipes. Recently, DiLuigi added a brand-new test kitchen and development center to their headquarters in Danvers, Massachusetts, which will allow them to research further and create even better recipes for their clients and customers.

Unlike other wholesalers of meats and food products, DiLuigi Foods ensures that every single raw material they receive is of the highest quality. They staff quality control people who have PhDs in Food Science, which allows them to create the absolute best recipes down to the very science. In their new test kitchen and development center, DiLuigi’s staff works diligently to combine fresh, delicious ingredients into recipes for sausages, burgers, and even full entrees that your customers are sure to love.

Of course, foods prepared in the test kitchen and development center are held to the same quality standards as the foods shipped to the company’s numerous clients. Every single product is made from fresh meat which is carefully washed before it is prepared in the company’s kitchens, which are SQF-certified – the only certification recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative, or GSFI. DiLuigi’s team of experts works diligently to create safe, nutritious, and healthy products that meet and exceed the quality of food you produce in your very own kitchen.

DiLuigi works with several local and national brands, including Aria Natural Foods , which guarantees food with no hormones, antibiotics or preservatives, and Bridger Beef , which is certified USDA organic, among others. There’s truly something for everyone, regardless of what you want to prepare for your customers or your families.

About DiLuigi Foods

Outstanding food starts with outstanding ingredients and outstanding people. DiLuigi Foods is a family-owned business with a focus on innovation and delivering service to our retail and foodservice customers. We source our meats from the finest providers in the country, and take extraordinary measures to ensure you\’re getting the absolute highest quality product available.