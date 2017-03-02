DiLuigi Foods Offers Best Quality Beef Products in the Northeast with their Bridger Beef Brand

DiLuigi Foods, a Massachusetts-based provider of wholesome, natural food products, announces its Bridger Beef brand. This brand is available to customers

These days, people pay very close attention to the foods they buy. They want wholesome, fresh, high-quality products that are also affordable and convenient. DiLuigi, a local provider of fresh meats, now offers the best quality beef products in the area with its Bridger brand.

DiLuigi’s Bridger brand is named after James “Jim” Bridger, who lived from 1804 to 1881 and was one of the world’s first true mountain men. He explored and trapped in the Western US throughout much of his life, and to this day, his name reminds many of ranches, cattle, and the true “Wild West”. The Bridger brand of beef products reflects the way things were done back in those days. Cattle was grass-fed and fresh when families sat down to dinner. That’s exactly what DiLuigi hopes to provide its customers.

Bridger Beef is available in the Case Ready Beef Program, which allows your chain the opportunity to serve your patrons some of the finest quality beef in the nation. DiLuigi pays close attention to safety, as well, as all the beef is cut in an SQF-certified USDA-inspected facility. We put our products through state-of-the-art intervention programs to eliminate surface contaminants, ensuring that the beef you service is of the highest quality. Finally, DiLuigi butchers are expertly trained and skilled, which means you’ll get consistent cuts from order to order, each and every time.

Chain can customize their orders for Bridger Beef, as well. They can choose the packaging, cuts, weight range, and other specifics based on their unique clientele. DiLuigi will work hard to build a program that suits both your needs and your budget, without compromising on quality, safety, or taste. You can also choose the packaging you prefer, whether you like the MAP packaging that offers the most enticing presentation or more straightforward options like vacuum packaging or master bagging.

About DiLuigi Foods

Outstanding food starts with outstanding ingredients and outstanding people. DiLuigi Foods is a family-owned business with a focus on innovation and delivering service to our retail and foodservice customers. We source our meats from the finest providers in the country, and take extraordinary measures to ensure you\’re getting the absolute highest quality product available.