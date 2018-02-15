Digitawise Joins BigCommerce Partner Network

Full-service digital agency Digitawise is an end-to-end design, development, and marketing firm focusing on web projects for medium-sized and enterprise brands.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 15th, 2018

Digitawise specializes in e-commerce website development, SEO/SEM, Social Media Marketing and creates custom advertising/marketing campaigns for each client. By joining the BigCommerce Partner Network, Digitawise strives to further transform e-commerce for retail and B2B, the future of e-commerce for the world’s fastest-growing brands.

“With a team of experienced and knowledgeable BigCommerce developers, as well as marketing experts with a strong focus on growing e-commerce brands, becoming part of the BigCommerce Partner Network will enable Digitawise to bring its proven success in helping e-commerce companies to the BigCommerce ecosystem. We are excited about this opportunity to work with BigCommerce and add to our e-commerce and marketing capabilities,” said Stav Sarandiev, Chief Marketing Officer at Digitawise.

Digitawise will bring a new level of integration, service, and support for its clients selling with BigCommerce. Companies of all sizes work with BigCommerce to launch, promote, manage and scale successful online businesses through its platform, as it is known for its ease of use and scalable design. According to research conducted by Ipsos, online stores built on BigCommerce grow twice as fast as the e-commerce industry average. By selecting a flexible, cost-effective SaaS model, retailers are able to focus on managing their business, not the technology behind it.

About Digitawise

Digitawise is a full-service digital marketing and branding agency. We work together with our clients to understand their individual needs and elevate the value of their brands. We create uniquely designed online stores, advertising campaigns, and editorial contents that drive engagement and awareness. We are a team of overachievers, constantly pushing the boundaries for our clients. When you partner with us, you get more than a contract. We are committed to your success.