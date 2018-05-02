Digital Niche Agency’s Jason Fishman Speaks at Crypto Invest Summit

Fishman offered insight into successful ICO marketing

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2018

Digital Niche Agency’s SVP of Digital Strategy, Jason Fishman, recently spoke at Crypto Invest Summit in Los Angeles.

The conference was held from April 30, 2018 – May 2, 2018, and it offered the most dynamic crypto conference in the country. Industry leading speakers were on deck to provide valuable knowledge into various aspects of blockchain and cryptocurrency, leaving no stone unturned in this emerging ecosystem.

Fishman offered insight on how to leverage investor data to set up algorithmic traffic sources for pre-launch and ICO campaigns.

According to Fishman, “Every campaign should be approached with the philosophy of test, optimize, and scale across each channel.”

More information about the conference can be found at https://cryptoinvestsummit.io/, and details about DNA are available at http://www.digitalnicheagency.com/.

About Digital Niche Agency

Digital Niche Agency (DNA) is the building block of businesses of all sizes aiming to reach target audiences with a range of digital marketing tools and techniques.