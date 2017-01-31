Digital Marketing World Forum (#DMWF) announces 2017 Event Series with Lithium as Platinum Sponsor

Digital Marketing World Forum has today announced a revamped format for the 2017 series of #DMWF Digital Marketing Conferences taking place in Amsterdam, London and New York.

The event which examines the latest digital marketing technologies and strategy, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, ecommerce, influencer marketing, content marketing, data, analytics and mobile marketing across a series of dedicated conference streams will be joined by start-ups from across the globe for the first time, showcasing their tools and technologies that are set to revolutionise the digital marketing industry.

#DMWF Expo Europe will take place in Amsterdam on 3-4 April 2017 where the conference will be joined by over 600 attendees, 30+ exhibitors and more than 60 speakers including; Blake Cahill, Global Head of Digital & Social Marketing, Philips, Joost de Valk, Founder & CEO, Yoast, Jannis Rudzki-Weise, Global Digital Director, Audi, Sanna Pöyhönen, European Head of Research and Analytics, Nikon Europe, Christian Stein, Global PR and Communications Director, SEAT and many more.

#DMWF Expo Global will take place at 155 Bishopsgate, London on 19-20 June and #DMWF Expo North America is set to take place in New York in October 2017.

Matt Hunt, Marketing Manager of the #DMWF Expo series said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing an all-new, expanded format to #DMWF for 2017. The digital marketing industry is facing revolutionary developments and as marketers we must understand and embrace how these will change both our positioning and customer journey. We’re excited to bring the #DMWF series back to Amsterdam, London and New York for 2017, and delighted to welcome back Lithium who this year have joined us as a Platinum sponsor”

About Six Degrees Events Ltd.

Six Degrees Events Ltd. has an 8 year history of bringing together marketing professionals from around the globe for two days of top-level content, interactive debates and networking opportunities.