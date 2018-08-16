Digital Marketing Expert Josh Van Dyk Offers Top Reasons for Implementing Responsive Websites

Entrepreneurs and professionals stand to gain from leveraging responsive web design

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 16th, 2018

Josh Van Dyk is a California-based digital marketing specialist who offers his services to companies of all sizes. When his clients come to him, they often have ideas of what they want to do with their websites, and they depend on his expertise to bring their concepts to reality.

One of the biggest facets of successful website design in today’s time is responsive design, says Van Dyk.

For those who aren’t on the leading edge of marketing, responsive web design might seem like a waste of time that could be better spent. According to Joshua VanDyk, that couldn’t be further from the truth. While he specializes in many digital marketing solutions, creating responsive websites is among the top of his offerings. His clients don’t need to know the technical jargon and work that goes into creating a responsive website because he handles it all, but it’s important that they understand why responsive web design is critical.

More than 60% of web searches are conducted via a mobile device – tablets and smartphones, primarily according to Search Engine Land. A responsive web design means that websites are able to reach more people effectively across a myriad of devices with a consistent presence. For companies, having a responsive website also means that they are competing against rivals who’ve already put into place a responsive design.

Last but not least, Josh VanDyk highlights the benefits of responsive web design in terms of search engine rankings. Websites that are responsive will rank higher on Google than those that aren’t.

A responsive website design isn’t a luxury feature, says Joshua Van Dyk. He works with clients to ensure that they get leading-edge websites at competitive prices. More information can be found at www.joshvandyk.com. Josh Van Dyk is a professional consultant and speaker who shares his 10+ years of experience in digital marketing with companies of all sizes looking to take their marketing strategies to the most effective level.

About Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training

Josh Van Dyk teaches creative entrepreneurs and small business owners how to achieve their goals by leveraging digital technology. He has a B.A. in Advertising & Marketing from Michigan State University and more than a decade of experience leading teams in the tech industry. Josh speaks nationally on the importance of getting found online, the latest web design trends, improving web conversion rates, and the best digital tools that can take your business to the next level.