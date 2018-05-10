Digital Expert Josh Van Dyk Offers Insight into Creating Powerful Online Presences

Companies with a professional online presence have more success in reaching prospects

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Digital expert Josh Van Dyk has been helping companies boost their online images for more than a decade, and he knows all too well what can happen when a company doesn’t have a powerful digital marketing strategy.

“An online presence that looks cheap and pieced together will attract exactly that…cheap clients who are trying to piece it together. Who do you want to attract?,” said Van Dyk.

Josh Van Dyk offers consulting services including digital marketing strategy and analysis, and his digital solutions help companies get the most out of their online presences. When a client approaches him with little online traffic and difficulty converting prospects into customers, Van Dyk creates tailored solutions ranging from web design and customer databases to adding rich features such as online appointment reminders, online calendars, and online booking.

According to HubSpot, generating traffic and leads was by the far the biggest marketing challenge faced by companies last year. A strong online presence is the key to overcoming this problem.

To achieve this online presence, companies should begin with a professional website. Ideally, this website will include a blog, lead capture form, professional copy and other rich features. The next step, according to Van Dyk, is to create a content strategy that includes blogging and social media. Finally, companies must ensure that they are following steps to reach and captivate prospects.

Josh Van Dyk is available for professional speaking and consulting. Further details can be found at www.joshvandyk.com.

About Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training

Josh Van Dyk teaches creative entrepreneurs and small business owners how to achieve their goals by leveraging digital technology. He has a B.A. in Advertising & Marketing from Michigan State University and more than a decade of experience leading teams in the tech industry. Josh speaks nationally on the importance of getting found online, the latest web design trends, improving web conversion rates, and the best digital tools that can take your business to the next level.