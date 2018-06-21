Digital Cloak, a passionate and innovative engineering company headquartered in Stafford, VA recently leased an additional 6,415 square feet at 800 Corporate Drive in the Quantico Corporate Center to support the expansion of their operations.

Stafford, VA (PRUnderground) June 21st, 2018

Digital Cloak Expands Presence at Quantico Corporate Center

6,415 additional SF to support expanding operations

Digital Cloak, a passionate and innovative engineering company headquartered in Stafford, VA recently leased an additional 6,415 square feet at 800 Corporate Drive in the Quantico Corporate Center to support the expansion of their operations.

“We chose Quantico Corporate Center because of its excellent location and easy access to our clients at Quantico and the surrounding areas,” said Scott Huber, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Cloak. “This is a significant step for our business because it represents a major expansion for Digital Cloak. We expect that through hard work and dedication to our clients, it will be the first of many.”

History:

Digital Cloak was established in 2013

Currently employs 50 people

30 employees stationed in Stafford, VA

Several subcontractor employees also work from Stafford

Core Competencies:

Threat intelligence and analytics

Security engineering

Mission assurance

Infrastructure design and integration

Software engineer

The Quantico Corporate Center is the region’s premiere Class A business park. The campus is home to leading defense and technology companies; the U.S. government; and the top academic programs in business, forensics and cyber-related degrees. Upon completion, the project will provide over 1 million square feet of Class A office and university space, as well as supporting amenities.

David Newman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite represented Digital Cloak and assisted in all aspects of the lease transaction.

Developed by the Silver Companies of Fredericksburg, VA, the Quantico Corporate Center is located just 25 miles south of the Washington Capital Beltway along Interstate-95 and only 600 yards from the South Gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base. For more information, visit www.QuanticoCorporateCenter.com.

