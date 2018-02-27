Digital Air Strike Named Top Software Firm Winning 2018 Industry Leaders of Arizona Award

Company Honored for Driving Innovation and Producing Client Success

Scottsdale, Ariz (PRUnderground) February 27th, 2018

Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, reputation management and digital engagement company, today announced it won the highly coveted Arizona Business Magazine 2018 Industry Leaders of Arizona award in the Software Firm and Data Support Category. With this award, the company continues to demonstrate its growth, leadership and innovation in the social media and consumer engagement software market.

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized for our industry-leading technology and innovation,” said Rich Brown, Digital Air Strike’s Chief Technology Officer. “This award showcases the commitment that our team has to continually building innovative software that helps thousands of businesses engage with their customers and prospects online while improving the overall consumer digital transaction experience.”

Dedicated to celebrating leaders in Arizona’s business community, this award recognizes innovators who are passionate about making Arizona a better place to do business, a better place to live, a better place to play and who help create a better place to stay. Previous winners include Grand Canyon University, Microchip Technologies, and DriveTime Automotive.

Throughout 2017, Digital Air Strike introduced several first-of-their-kind software solutions for managing social media, online reviews and consumer engagement including their ground-breaking Mission Control Consumer Intelligence and Engagement Platform. Mission Control aggregates business survey and review site results in a single dashboard and provides actionable review and survey feedback data at every level – from a single brick and mortar store to a multi-location brand with rankings and reviews down to individual employees to gauge their performance.

In addition to Mission Control, Digital Air Strike also launched People Logix, a total solution for social media recruiting and engaging top talent. This product uses artificial intelligence to optimize job descriptions and leverages social channels to reach and target top talent, survey employees and generate positive reviews on career sites like Glassdoor.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media technology and digital engagement company that helps clients solve the problem of consumer and employee engagement in digital and social environments while generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social marketing and online reputation management, Digital Air Strike deploys its industry-specific mobile apps, software and managed service platforms to monitor, improve and manage consumer engagement as well as leverage social recruiting to assist over 3,000 businesses across the United States and Canada and seven of the top eight largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.