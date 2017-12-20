Digital Air Strike Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America"

Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks Digital Air Strike in Top 50 of 360 Privately-Owned Companies

Scottsdale, AZ (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017

Digital Air Strike, the most awarded social media, reputation management and digital engagement company, today announced it was ranked as the #45 top company in the nation on Entrepreneur Magazine’s list “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America”. The Entrepreneur360TM List is a premiere study that examines and names the nation’s top 360 most well-rounded companies that excel in innovation, impact, growth and leadership.

“I’ve always been fascinated by fellow entrepreneurs and the innovative spirit and fearless nature they exhibit, so to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine with this award is a true honor,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. “Digital Air Strike’s constant client-focus and entrepreneurial mindset of all of our employees have helped us achieve double-digit growth while being profitable year after year. This is an accomplishment our entire team is proud to receive.”

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure four metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership and impact.

“The Entrepreneur 360 List celebrates outstanding companies for the value they bring to the world, not just the worth of their company,” says Bill Shaw, president of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. “The companies on this list exemplify growth, not just in top and bottom line, but in their ability to create a superior value for their customers, build adaptive learning cultures, and drive innovation in their marketplace.”

This past year, Digital Air Strike added several key innovations to its portfolio, most notably its launch of Mission Control Consumer Intel and Engagement Platform— the first platform to aggregate business’ survey and review site feedback into a single dashboard. The company also enhanced its mobile app by adding the Mobile Review Surge feature. This new feature adds survey texting to its app, allowing users to garner feedback and reviews from customers in real-time. Additionally, Digital Air Strike launched its People Logix social recruiting platform and introduced several new benefits to the 2017 employee benefits package, several of which were based solely on employee request.

In addition to being recognized by Entrepreneur 360, Digital Air Strike was also recently awarded with a Best in Biz Award in the “Best Place to Work” category and a 2017 Dealer Marketing Magazine Acceleration Award for its excellence as an automotive technology vendor.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media technology and digital engagement company that helps clients solve the problem of consumer and employee engagement in digital and social environments while generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social marketing and online reputation management, Digital Air Strike deploys its industry-specific mobile apps, software and managed service platforms to monitor, improve and manage consumer engagement as well as leverage social recruiting to assist over 3,000 businesses across the United States and Canada and seven of the top eight largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.