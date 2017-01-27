Digital Air Strike Launches New Reputation Management Solutions Including Text Technology at NADA

Digital Air Strike, the leading social media and digital engagement company, announced today the launch of Mission Control, a consumer intel and engagement platform, and Mobile Review Surge, its new text review technology. Both innovations help dealerships improve, monitor and manage their online reputations from an OEM to individual rooftop level. These new solutions will be unveiled at this weekend’s National Automobile Dealers Association Convention & Expo (NADA) in New Orleans.

Digital Air Strike is pleased to launch the exclusive enhancements to help clients monitor, improve and manage their social presence and online reputations:

Mission Control , a consumer intel and engagement platform provides actionable review and survey feedback data at every level – from a single rooftop, to a multi-rooftop dealer group, to an OEM with multiple brands. The platform was designed to be easy-to-use, truly mobile-friendly and totally customizable by account, user, dealership department and staff. Mission Control allows for easy analysis of digital reputation performance as well as comparison to nearby competitors.

, a consumer intel and engagement platform provides actionable review and survey feedback data at every level – from a single rooftop, to a multi-rooftop dealer group, to an OEM with multiple brands. The platform was designed to be easy-to-use, truly mobile-friendly and totally customizable by account, user, dealership department and staff. Mission Control allows for easy analysis of digital reputation performance as well as comparison to nearby competitors. Mobile Review Surge provides the award-winning technology of Review Surge in a text format. Dealership employees can text survey and review requests to their customers immediately. New consumer engagement updates will be released soon.

provides the award-winning technology of Review Surge in a text format. Dealership employees can text survey and review requests to their customers immediately.

Digital Air Strike’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, Anthony Argenziano says, “Mission Control and Mobile Review Surge represent our commitment to innovate based on the wants and needs of our thousands of clients. We know consumers are influenced by what they read online about a business. Our new solutions help our clients improve their online reputations, learn more about their customers’ experiences and track all of the data at an enterprise, rooftop and employee level.”

Digital Air Strike also recently released the findings of its Sixth Annual Automotive Social Media Trends Study. The Study includes findings from more than 4,000 car buyers and service customers and reveals social media, including review sites continue to increasingly influence consumers looking for a dealership. Copies of the results can be requested here and the Digital Air Strike team will be available to answer questions about the Study and its 30 new products, features and solutions to help dealers sell more at NADA Booth # 3553.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media and digital engagement company that helps clients solve the problem of consumer engagement in digital and social environments while generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social marketing and online reputation management, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software and managed service platforms to monitor, improve and manage consumer engagement for thousands of businesses in the United States and Canada and six of largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.