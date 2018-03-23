Digital Air Strike Launches New A.I. Messaging and Engagement Solution at the National Automobile Dealers Association Convention

Response Path helps improve website chat, SMS messaging and Facebook Messenger interaction with car buyers and service customers

Scottsdale, Ariz (PRUnderground) March 23rd, 2018

Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, reputation management and digital engagement company, is unveiling Response Path, an intelligent messaging solution that includes website chat, social media and Facebook Messenger interaction, as well as text message functionality. Response Path’s A.I.-powered platform engages with car buyers on multiple platforms, delivers customized vehicle quotes, and connects consumers to dealership personnel via email and/or text message if necessary. The new solution will be showcased at this weekend’s National Automobile Dealers Association Convention & Expo (NADA) in Las Vegas.

“Digital Air Strike leads the way in helping dealerships connect with car buyers and service customers online. The addition of Response Path A.I. messaging technology to our solutions enhances dealers’ ability to communicate with their customers the way their customers prefer,” said Erica Sietsma, Digital Air Strike’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement and Product Strategy. “Response Path’s virtual assistants were developed to ask qualifying questions that move consumers further down the sales funnel and even deliver a dynamic price quote including multiple vehicle options. This is truly the next generation of chat and costs a fraction of what most dealers pay today for functionality that only works on their websites.”

Additional features of Response Path include:

Delivers multi-vehicle price quotes via Facebook Messenger including consumers shopping for vehicles on Facebook Marketplace

Manages text message interaction from Google ads and search results that showcase “Text My Business”

Notifies dealership staff of leads via text message so team can follow up instantly and not lose the sale to another dealership where speed of response is critical

Increases website visitor-to-lead conversion rate up to 400%

Sietsma received the coveted honor of being selected to present at NADA on the topics of Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots and Smart Assistants. She is sharing her subject matter and automotive industry expertise in three sessions including one on Saturday, March 24th at 8:00am PDT in room N224. More details are available here.

The launch of Response Path creates the automotive industry’s most robust and fully integrated consumer messaging solution, an industry-first to combine artificial intelligence across multiple platforms including social networks with the integration of dynamic multi-vehicle quotes, for which the company holds multiple patents. It comes on the heels of Digital Air Strike’s breakthrough study of dealership lead response. DAS mystery shopped more than 1,500 dealerships over a four month period via website and Facebook Messenger. The top insights from the study are available at NADA Booth #4584C and a whitepaper can be downloaded here. Response Path and Digital Air Strike’s Response Logix directly address the challenges identified in the study.

Digital Air Strike is also showcasing these additional solutions at NADA Booth #4584C:

Facebook Marketplace Solutions – to help dealers sell their used inventory on the world’s largest car shopping site with best in class services to fully manage consumer engagement via Facebook Messenger

– to help dealers sell their used inventory on the world’s largest car shopping site with best in class services to fully manage consumer engagement via Facebook Messenger Google Enhancements – improve SEO and discoverability on Google’s 1 st page search results all without any PPC fee

– improve SEO and discoverability on Google’s 1 page search results all without any PPC fee People Logix – social recruiting to help dealerships fill open positions faster, look better to prospective employees online, and retain top employees longer

– social recruiting to help dealerships fill open positions faster, look better to prospective employees online, and retain top employees longer Social Logix – the most robust social media and reputation management solution featuring new social network integrations and enhancements

– the most robust social media and reputation management solution featuring new social network integrations and enhancements Response Logix – patented multi-vehicle quote solution that integrates with the dealership’s CRM and provides a distinct competitive advantage to respond to and engage with consumers in real-time, 24/7

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent messaging, and digital engagement company that helps businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States and Canada including seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

About Path Chat

Path Chat is an intelligent messaging platform that helps businesses start more conversations with their prospects and customers across multiple messaging channels including online chat and SMS. The platform pairs real-time responses with AI-driven chatbots to qualify leads, respond to questions, promote offers and route conversations to the appropriate office location or department. Path Chat helps businesses drive new revenue and improve customer satisfaction through messaging.