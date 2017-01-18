Digital Air Strike Celebrates Another Year of Continued Growth

Digital Air Strike, the leading social media and digital engagement company, is celebrating another year of growth, profitability and charitable giving. Since the company was founded, Digital Air Strike continues to be recognized and awarded for its innovation and leadership and has become a nationwide leader in social media and digital engagement.

2016 marked Digital Air Strike’s third year of consistent, profitable growth, including increasing its client base by over 35 percent.

Digital Air Strike’s key highlights from 2016 include:

Expanded to serve strategic markets outside automotive, contributing 20 percent to the company’s overall growth. Launched the Digital Air Strike Consumer Engagement Portal, a first-of-its-kind portal designed to be easy to use, mobile friendly and totally customizable by account and user from a single rooftop, to a dealer group with multiple hierarchies, to an OEM with multiple brands. Recognized by Facebook as the leading consumer engagement partner for tier three social advertising in the automotive industry. Digital Air Strike’s social media solutions and associated ROI for dealer groups was highlighted by Facebook in a case study. Digital Air Strike remains the biggest provider of social media advertising on Facebook to the most individual automobile dealers in North America. Chosen by a record number of General Motors dealerships as their preferred social media and reputation management partner. Won more than a dozen awards including the Red Herring Top 100 Global and Red Herring Top 100 North America awards for technology and innovation for the second year in a row. Only two percent of winning companies have ever won both the Red Herring North America and Red Herring Global awards consecutively. The company was also chosen by thousands of auto dealership employees as the #1 Digital Marketing firm in the Dealers’ Choice Awards and Co-founder/CEO Alexi Venneri was named Innovator of the Year in the AZ Top Tech Exec Award, one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona, and CEO of the Year for Advertising, Marketing & PR by CEO World’s Best awards. Solidified its position as the leader in social media marketing in Arizona by being named the #1 Social Media Marketing firm and #1 Interactive Marketing firm by the Phoenix Business Journal Expanded its leadership team with the addition of three executives who are experts in technology, digital engagement and automotive. Received extensive media coverage including 28 articles and interviews on CNBC and in Automotive News, the Phoenix Business Journal, Social Media Examiner, and Social Media Monthly. Expanded its thought leadership internationally as a keynote speaker at Internet Motors Milan in Milan, Italy and continued to serve a growing number of auto dealerships in Canada. Supported, donated to and volunteered for more than a dozen non-profits and charitable organizations.

Digital Air Strike credits its success to its three thousand clients that recognize the value social media and digital response provide and to the company’s employees who are dedicated to delivering exceptional results every day.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media and digital engagement company that helps clients solve the problem of consumer engagement in digital and social environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social marketing and online reputation management, Digital Air Strike has deployed industry-specific mobile apps, software and managed service platforms to monitor, improve and manage consumer engagement for thousands of businesses in the United States and Canada and six of the top eight largest automotive manufacturers.

Digital Air Strike is ranked in the top third of all Inc. Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the country; was named the 2016 #1 Social Media Marketing and Interactive Marketing Firm, won the 2016 and 2015 Red Herring North America Top 100 awards and the 2015 and 2016 Red Herring Top 100 Global awards, won a Gold American Business “Stevie” Award for Management Team of the Year, won the 2015 People’s Choice Award for Product of the Year, is one of the Top 10 Most Interesting and Innovative Automotive Companies, and was awarded the #1 Dealers’ Choice Award for Reputation Management and for Digital Marketing. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.