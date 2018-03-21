Digital Air Strike Acquires Intelligent Messaging Platform, Path Chat

Artificial Intelligence Chat Technology Now Part of Digital Air Strike’s Award-Winning Consumer Engagement Solutions

Scottsdale, Ariz (PRUnderground) March 21st, 2018

Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, reputation management and digital engagement company, today announced it has acquired the privately-held A.I. chat technology business of Eldercare Technology, Incorporated (d.b.a. Path Chat). Digital Air Strike will integrate Path Chat’s artificial intelligence messaging solution, Response Path, into its digital and social response platform, making it available nationwide and internationally.

“Digital Air Strike has long been the leader in consumer engagement and the addition of artificial intelligence messaging technology enhances our business clients’ abilities to communicate with their customers on numerous digital platforms in multiple ways and formats – including websites, Facebook Messenger and text message,” said Alexi Venneri, Digital Air Strike’s Co-founder and CEO. “We are excited by the extremely innovative way Path Chat developed its messaging technology and how our clients will now benefit greatly as we integrate AI chat and managed messaging into our full suite of consumer engagement solutions.”

Path Chat launched in January of 2016 and was initially designed to serve the healthcare market. Today it has hundreds of clients and thousands of users in multiple verticals including healthcare and home services. “As a dynamic and fast-growing start-up, we are excited to join the trailblazing team at Digital Air Strike,” said Jeff Cole, Path Chat’s Co-founder and CEO. “Combining our messaging technology with Digital Air Strike’s award-winning social media and consumer engagement solutions creates a very complete digital engagement experience that businesses must have to effectively interact with today’s consumers.”

Digital Air Strike’s SAAS and managed suite of solutions include complete social media marketing, reputation management and patented lead response technology. The integration of Response Path creates the automotive industry’s most robust and fully integrated consumer messaging solution, an industry-first to combine artificial intelligence across multiple platforms including social networks with the integration of dynamic multi-vehicle quotes, for which the company holds multiple patents. The solution closes the full consumer communication loop by ingesting all forms of lead data through Response Logix, nurturing prospects in the sales funnel through Smart Quote, Response Path and Social Logix, and ultimately ensuring greater consumer satisfaction through social recruiting, reputation management, post-sale engagement and survey technology – all while integrating into the dealership’s CRM and DMS solutions.

The company, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with additional office locations in San Jose, California and Detroit, Michigan, will maintain Path’s presence and team in Santa Barbara, California. The acquisition enhances the suite of services offered by Digital Air Strike while further powering the company’s expansion into key verticals including healthcare, while adding hundreds of clients nationally and internationally to its existing portfolio of over 3,000 clients.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent messaging, and digital engagement company that helps businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States and Canada including seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

About Path Chat

Path Chat is an intelligent messaging platform that helps businesses start more conversations with their prospects and customers across multiple messaging channels including online chat and SMS. The platform pairs real-time responses with AI-driven chatbots to qualify leads, respond to questions, promote offers and route conversations to the appropriate office location or department. Path Chat helps businesses drive new revenue and improve customer satisfaction through messaging.