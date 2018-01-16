Did the snow stick you inside this week? Grab these 3 Dragon Ninja Cold Weather Essentials!

Dragon Ninja offer 3 Cold Weather Companions on Amazon with FREE Prime Shipping!

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

There’s no doubt about the record cold temps crossing the country this week. The weather conditions have a lot of folks stuck inside. Use this weather and extra time to your advantage and grab these 3 cold weather essentials!

#1: The Dragon NInja Tactical Sling Bag

All 5 star reviews for this small go bag on Amazon. Customers like Cody are raving about the Dragon Ninja and their Tactical Sling Bag. See Cody’s exact review for the Tactical Sling Bag below:

“Took this bag to Iceland to test it’s durability and convenience while traveling. Held up great and was extremely easy on the planes. Got several pockets and pouches to store stuff and you can tack on a lot of thing with the loops and ties on the outside. Also it’s great for my 9mm when I take it to the range. Fits ammo and all. No zipper problems or anything. I would recommend. Great bag, you can really stuff this thing without taking up a bunch of space. I also likes how it straps on….Snug fit.”

Everyone on Amazon is finding out how capable This product is and are leaving nothing but 5 star feedback.

This little go bag is extremely versatile and has many compartments. The bag is also waterproof and abrasion resistant making it perfect for a daily travel bag to carry anything from your daily EDC choice to books for school like Kimberely is. Check out her review below:

Whoever designed this bag was really thinking! When class is in session, this will be my carry-all bag to replace an awkward purse. The sling makes it sit close to the body and offers security for personal belongings. The sling is easily fitted and comfortable. There are multiple pockets and pouches both interior and exterior for anything one could need to carry. My second TacSling (and I will definitely be ordering several more!) will serve as my EDC. There is plenty of room for whatever equalizer one chooses, with pockets and pouches for equalizer food, targets, and the like. It is Molle compatible, which is a very attractive option for adding first-aid and other kits. The black material and Dragon Ninja logo make for an understated look. Sharp, but not so flashy as to garner unwanted attention. All in all, a solid bag that will be a great addition to my collection. A video review will follow when I can carve out some time! Lol” Buy Now on amazon by clicking the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Dragon-Ninja-Tactical-Backpack-Military/dp/B076MM2CMC/ref=sr_1_103?ie=UTF8&qid=1513222029&sr=8-103&keywords=tactical+sling+bag

#2 The FDA Approved 120 piece waterproof and abrasion resistant First Aid Kit

Check out this 5 star Amazon review from Danita who sums up this kit very nicely:

This Dragon Ninja First Aid Kit is great. It has many practical items that are essential in emergency situations, all in one compact easy carry kit. This kit contains multiple size bandages and bandaids, even a triangular bandage along with antiseptic cleansing wipes, various guaze pads, skin tape and scissors. It contains an ice pack which is activated by squeezing. It contains tweezers and qtips as well as a sewing kit and safety pins. This kit also contains a silver emergency rescue blanket and a keyring whistle. This kit also contains disposable gloves and a mouth to mouth resuscitation device. It contains a compass and a glow stick for illumination or signaling. I love the security of having necessary items in one portable kit for the automobile as well as hiking.”

There is no doubt this kit can provide you with exactly what you need to stay safe in times like these and it also fits perfectly in the Dragon Ninja Tactical Sling bag so you are protected no matter what during times of travel where the upmost safety and protection is needed. Buy now on Amazon by clicking the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078HH3DSY

#3 The Dragon NInja Tactical Belt

This belt is made of abrasion and water resistant nylon material and features a rock solid plastic ratchet YKK buckle. The belt is very lightweight and breathable making it essential for travel. The style is not too shaby either and can look and work it’s best while out in weather conditions or in an office environment. You don’t want a heavy leather belt with a clunky metal buckle it you’re going to be out in versatile weather conditions. I personally wear this belt as a daily travel companion. Check out all the feedback on amazon below and grab one now before they are sold out!

https://www.amazon.com/Dragon-Ninja-Tactical-Ratchet-Military/dp/B076KP9X7F/ref=sr_1_168?ie=UTF8&qid=1512673481&sr=8-168&keywords=tactical+belt

No matter if you’re inside or out in the cold weather conditions these 3 products listed above will keep you safe, stylish, and in control!

To learn more about this small business from Nashville doing big things Check out their website www.dragon-ninja.com or sign up for their vip list for exclusive deals and amazon coupons at www.dragonninja.org

About Dragon Ninja

Dragon Ninja is a Tactical Sports and Outdoors Apparel Company located in Nashville, TN. Dragon Ninjas Product Line Features Tactical Bags and Backpacks, Tactical Waist Belts, Outdoor First Aid Kits and Survival Kits. Enter our VIP List at dragonninja.org for FREE tactical gear and exclusive deals and coupons up to 80% off!