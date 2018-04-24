DiagKNOWstics Founder Rohen Shah Wins 2018 National Tutor of the Year Award

Shah has been a tutor since the age of 16; his math videos have helped millions of students

Ann Arbor, MI (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Inspirational educator Rohen Shah has won the 2018 National Tutor of the Year Award.

Shah began tutoring full-time at the age of 16; he tutored 80 hours per week through college in Ann Arbor. At the age of 18, he was named Head of Math at Far From Standard Tutoring, where he was promoted to CEO in 2010. He’s the author of “Acing Calculus”, and he is also the founder of DiagKNOWstics, an online platform where students can get online, adaptive SAT math tutoring at their own pace.

Shah has also been a teacher in Detroit, and he’s a 2-time University of Michigan graduate.

To date, his online platform and educational videos have helped millions of students.

Shah is well-known for creating math rap songs to help his students remember important concepts. For instance, “Lucky for Math, That’s What I Like”, offers a fun, catchy way for students to get familiar with equations.

According to Shah, “I never expected to write rap songs about math, but I did expect to do whatever it takes to help our kids learn.”

Michael Dante, music director of SKULE.org, said, “His online videos and adaptive learning platform has helped tens of thousands of students across the world, and his educational rap music videos have been viewed by millions of students. If that’s not changing the world, I don’t know what is.”

Shah is known as “MC SKULE”, and he’s even got his very own MC SKULE Facebook fan page.

Shah creates his rap videos through SKULE.org, and he and IV Green perform these songs at schools around the country to help students and teachers.

