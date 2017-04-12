Di Luigi Foods has Expanded Portioning Department to Meet Customer Demands

DiLuigi Foods, a family-owned and operated food company, has now expanded their portioned meat and poultry service in order to meet increasing customer demands.

Danvers, MA (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2017

DiLuigi Foods, a family-owned and operated food company, has now expanded their portioned meat and poultry service in order to meet increasing customer demands. The over $2 million investment allows expansion of their whole muscle chicken, beef and pork portion cutting products in the retail, food service and mail-order industries.

With the company’s focus on highlighting innovation and quality within the food service industry, DiLuigi Foods took advantage of this investment and expansion opportunity to further scale their quality products across all avenues of sales.

With demands on the rise for high quality, safe, and nutritious meats in the food marketplace, DiLuigi Foods continues to exceed industry standards and as a result expands to meet this customer demand for quality meat products.

In one of DiLuigi Foods’ official statement on product quality, they claim that, “While it may be more lucrative to sell an inferior product, we will never provide you with something we wouldn’t bring home to our own families. Our foods are exactly what we present them as: delicious, nutritious, high quality and safe. When all is said and done, we need to feel good about what we do, and you need to feel good when you’re done with dinner.”

Despite the expansion, DiLuigi Foods remains committed to ensuring that only the highest quality of their products actually reach their retailers, food service providers and customers. As a proud provider of premium standard meats, DiLuigi Foods stands by their consistently high standard products. The company’s extensive research and development testing will continue to remain in effect, in order to ensure the premier quality of taste, color, packaging and shelf life of all products.

The new investments in DiLuigi Foods’ portion cutting department permits the expansion of streamlining consistent meat portioning and packaging methods. For DiLuigi Foods’ customers, this is great news considering that the new investment increases efficient operational practices that create an even higher standard for portioned, whole muscle chicken, pork and beef.

DiLuigi Foods ensures that this technology and department investment can translate to more efficient practices when it comes to portioning and packaging their whole muscle meat products. Thus, as a result increasing focus on delivering additional innovative tastes, flavors and products for their customers and food providers.

About DiLuigi Foods

Outstanding food starts with outstanding ingredients and outstanding people. DiLuigi Foods is a family-owned business with a focus on innovation and delivering service to our retail and foodservice customers. We source our meats from the finest providers in the country, and take extraordinary measures to ensure you\’re getting the absolute highest quality product available.