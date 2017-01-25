Deuxmers Releases The Evil That Men Do by Michael Sanders

Book Release Event at Books & Books, Coral Gables, Florida.

Deuxmers Publishing, one of Hawaii’s leading independent publishing houses of fiction, poetry and photography books, announces the release of The Evil That Men Do (ISBN: 978-1-944521-03-5) by Florida author Michael Sanders. The release will be celebrated at an event at Books & Books , Coral Gables, Florida, on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 8 PM, and will feature an introduction by the author and a reading by actor Michael Ray Davis.

“A set of clever takes on well-known stories…” — Kirkus Reviews

“The Evil That Men Do is brilliantly written in a way that will spark the brain cells… The stories were so engrossing that it was sad to get to the end of them.” — Manhattan Book Review

“Unexpected endings are standard fare.” — San Francisco Book Review

In The Evil That Men Do ($14.95, available for purchase on Amazon), author and storyteller Michael Sanders transforms eight original fairy tales into a thrill ride, with twists and turns from the amusing to the macabre, reimagining them as contemporary stories, with everyday characters who come face-to-face with the evil that lives in the hearts of those around them. These are tales of villains and their victims entwined in plots that could have been taken from today’s headlines, yet stay true to the storylines of the original fables.

About Deuxmers Publishing

Founded in 2011, Deuxmers Publishing is an independent publisher of literature and photography print editions based in Waimanalo, Hawaii. The Deuxmers business model incorporates current trends and technological advances in publishing in order to appeal to how the contemporary reader enjoys literature, but is founded on the principle of the appreciation of the printed book which presents its literary content as a physically manifested art object. Current Deuxmers publications include The Swans of Pergusa, poetry of famed Peter Shaindlin; Citizen Steele, a novella also by Shaindlin; the poetry of artist and writer Elsha Bohnert, titled Don’t Trip Over the Garden Hose.