Deuxmers Publishing Launches Citizen Steele by Peter Shaindlin in Europe

Citizen Steele is inducted into the literature collection of the Hemingway Bar at Hotel Ritz Paris, with Colin Peter Field presiding over the commemoration ceremonies.

(PRUnderground) February 28th, 2017

Deuxmers Publishing, one of Hawaii’s leading independent publishing houses of fiction, poetry and photography books, announced the European launch of the lauded cult novella Citizen Steele by author Peter Shaindlin. The event was celebrated at a ceremony at the legendary Hemingway Bar at Hôtel Ritz Paris, where the book was inducted into the bar’s library and permanent literature collection. Colin Peter Field, the renowned head barman of the Hemingway Bar, presided over the commemoration ceremonies.

Citizen Steele is a story about a reclusive attorney, Richard Jason Steele, adrift in self-imposed emotional and spiritual oblivion. Steele struggles through alarming personal and professional anxieties to isolate and define the roots of his lethargy, by embracing yet ultimately rejecting the philosophical paradigms of his one-time intellectual idol Ludwig Wittgenstein. His escalating deconstruction of the philosopher’s magnum opus Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus, parallels the collapse of his own legacy upon arrest for a violent crime that pits his own ethical theories against the grim realities of life under the threat of execution.

“Citizen Steele, as much a philosophical statement as it is literature, takes the reader on an enigmatic and provocative journey that only Houellebecq so far has stared head-on,” said Omer Kursat, the founder and Managing Editor of Deuxmers Publishing. Continued Mr. Kursat, “The book (available for purchase on Amazon) is enjoying an increasingly energized response across Europe what with its plot associations with Wittgenstein and various other twentieth century philosophers, all while set within a dark, alluring atmosphere of violent crime, guilt and penance.”

After reading Citizen Steele, Mr. Field was inspired to create a special cocktail, the Penelope Furr, in tribute to the book’s eponymous ingénue. The Penelope Furr cocktail encompasses a subtle blend of ingredients as diverse as port and aged balsamic vinegar, and was first introduced to the public at the North American release event for Citizen Steele held in Honolulu in February 2016.

About Peter Shaindlin

Peter Shaindlin is a writer, poet, fine art photographer and musician who has become a significant and influential cultural critic over the past decade. A Visiting Fellow and Research Scholar at University of Oxford, Harris Manchester College, Mr. Shaindlin has four published works including The Swans of Pergusa (Deuxmers Publishing). Mr. Shaindlin is also a renowned fine art photographer, represented by Westwood Gallery of New York City, and his photography has been exhibited at ART MIAMI and ART WYNWOOD together with works by Lucien Clergue, Man Ray, Roy Schatt and Richard Avedon. He studied fine arts and humanities at Mannes College and New York University. Recognized concurrently as one of the leading visionaries in the global luxury hospitality industry, Mr. Shaindlin has established an outstanding reputation for overseeing some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands and inspiring organizations to achieve their optimal potential.

About Deuxmers Publishing

Founded in 2011, Deuxmers Publishing is an independent publisher of literature and art photography print editions based in Waimanalo, Hawaii. The Deuxmers business model incorporates current trends in publishing with the advances in technology in order to appeal to how the contemporary reader enjoys literature, but is founded on the principle of the appreciation of the printed book which presents its literary content as a physically manifested art object.