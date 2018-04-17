Detroit Hip Hop Artist Linkz Drops Self-Produced & Written Album “Outlines” Backed by Single “Free”

A former member of old-school Detroit rap project Slay Mafia, Linkz is back on the scene with 2 singles “Free” and “Toast” promoting his new album “Outlines”.

Detroit, MI (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2018

Rising Detroit hip-hop star Linkz has literally been raised in the rap music game. Getting his start in the 90’s as a writer, engineer, and producer, working with Slay Mafia and others, since then he’s self-taught himself nearly every aspect of creating compelling hip-hop future classics. In exciting news, Linkz recently announced the release of two singles “Free” and “Toast” that both serve as an excellent introduction to his new story-driven album “Outlines”, due to drop on April 24th, 2018, across all streaming platforms. The album is completely written, produced, and engineered by Linkz, sending a clear message to the rap world this is an artist both to be taken seriously with, and for other artists looking to shown to consider for future collaborations.

“I wanted to round out my skills and began teaching myself to produce in 2017,” commented the Detroit native. “It’s something that came naturally to me, being around great producers for so long, so being able to have total control over ‘Outlines’ from start to finish is a dream come true.”

According to Linkz, “Outlines” tells the story of a certain period of his life, that is well worth documenting. All of the songs featured are a piece of the puzzle, with the first single “Free”, featuring UK singer Kate Wild, and touches on some of the inner demons Linkz (and many others) have had to overcome to see the light and be successful, while the second single “Toast”, bring on-board Ohio singer Alicia Spurlock, and is more of a celebration that ties up the end of the album.

The singles are currently available on all the major streaming outlets, including Apple Music, I Tunes, Spotify, TIDAL, and iHeartRadio, to name just a few.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.linkzmusic.com.

About Linkz

