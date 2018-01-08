Destify Opens Voting for The Best Destination Wedding of 2017 Contest

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) January 8th, 2018

Destify is proud to announce our Top 10 Finalists, chosen from hundreds of destination weddings. We were blown away by the incredible stories and photos shared with us. It was down to the last minute narrowing down these amazing weddings. We now turn the hardest part over to you, the voters!

The voting process is as followed: Pick your top category for each couple to cast your vote. You can only vote for each couple one time. (10 votes – 1 per couple)

The Grand Prize winner will receive $3,000 cash or a 3-night stay in an over-water bungalow and title of Best Destination Wedding of 2017. Secondary prizes for Best Photos and Best Story will each receive either $1,000 cash or a romantic 3-night getaway.

Any voter can win $500 themselves, just by sharing the contest with the hashtag #DestifyContest2017 on Facebook and Instagram!

Voting will run until January 31, 11:59PM Central Standard Time (CST).

Vote now for The Best Destination Wedding!

About Destify

Destify is your destination wedding specialist, based out of Chicago, Illinois. We are a next-generation destination wedding travel company that has helped over a thousand couples plan their destination weddings. You will have a personal travel agent to book these accommodations for your group, along with a dedicated wedding department at your chosen resort. Beyond travel arrangements, the company hosts a wide range of online resources, tools, and helpful media at www.destify.com for any couple planning their destination wedding.