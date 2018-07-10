Destify Announces The FREE Destination Wedding Contest for 2018

Destify is offering a completely free destination wedding valued at over $30,000!

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) July 10th, 2018

We are SO EXCITED to announce our first ever “Free Destination Wedding Contest”. Have you always dreamed of having a destination wedding at the beach? We want one couple to win it all! The winning couple will receive a free wedding package at any Royalton Luxury Resort, that’s right you can choose anywhere from Punta Cana to Mexico for your unforgettable ceremony! We’re also including airfare for the couple and an upgraded room, and 10 standard rooms for up to 20 of your guests. That’s not all, further prizes include a full video and photography package, a private dinner reception, a DJ and dance floor, and so much more! All you have to do to enter is submit a short video entry by October 31st, 11 pm CST.

As the submission period runs contestants and fans can stay up to date with our monthly Vlog series, where we’ll be highlighting the resorts you can choose from and showing clips of some of our favorite submissions. The winning couple will be announced in a very special Vlog episode airing in December 2018.

You can learn more and submit your video at https://destify.com/free-destination-wedding/

About Destify

Destify is your destination wedding specialist, based out of Chicago, Illinois. We are a next-generation destination wedding travel company that has helped over a thousand couples plan their destination weddings. You will have a personal travel agent to book these accommodations for your group, along with a dedicated wedding department at your chosen resort. Beyond travel arrangements, the company hosts a wide range of online resources, tools, and helpful media at www.destify.com for any couple planning their destination wedding.